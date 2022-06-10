Genshin Impact’s Wiki is so massive it now has its own speedrun

Genshin Impact’s Wiki, as you might expect, is vast, so much so that navigating through it could be considered a game in itself – a game now complete with its own speedrun.

Enviosity, a Genshin Twitch streamer whose other accolades include finishing Floor 12 of the Abyss with only free characters and defeating the weekly boss Azhdaha without taking any damage, has proved themselves a true Archon by battling through the game’s extremely substantial Wiki, start to finish, in world-record time.

Well, in a way. This isn’t a true speedrun – it isn’t ranked and people aren’t competing for it – but it creates a fun challenge for Genshin fans to try and beat. The rules of Enviosity’s run are simple: use a random generator to select a start page and an ending page, and navigate from one to the other as quickly as possible. The contents and navigation bars are not allowed, and you can’t click forward or back – to get from, say, Reckless Pallad, the NPC from Venti’s story quest, to the Dream Solvent, an item obtained from weekly bosses, you can only rely on your quick scrolling and clicking, and an encyclopaedic knowledge of Genshin Impact.

It sounds simple, and indeed, Enviosity pulls off a few amazing runs, getting from Kamisato Ayaka to Yelan in under a minute – so long as you know that Ayaka is a cryo character, cryo is an element, another element is hydro, and one of the characters who uses hydro is Yelan, it’s no problem.

But then you get a curveball. Try navigating from Serenitea Pot, the item that lets you create your own home, to Timme, the obscure NPC in Monstadt, in less than seven and a half minutes. Enviosity couldn’t do it, but maybe your Genshin Impact knowledge is even stronger.