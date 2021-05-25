Genshin Impact Ayaka banner and abilities

Want to know more about the Genshin Impact Ayaka banner? It’s rather fitting that the princess of House Kamisato is a five-star Cryo character, but she’s not just Inazuma royalty, she’s also skilled at using a sword in combat, and was originally a playable character in the first closed beta, although we’ve not seen her in action since.

Just like Mona, who ranks highly on our Genshin Impact tier list, she is able to use something called an Alternative Sprint – replacing the regular sprint of a character with one that has additional effects. In Ayaka’s case, depending on how it’s implemented, it can sync up with a few of her attacks to deal additional Cryo damage.

Her skills and abilities hint that she’s going to be a DPS focused character, using tons of Cryo elemental effects. Mona is a natural pairing since her Hydro skills set up Ayaka’s followup Cyro effects to freeze enemies on the spot, but there are several other abilities available. She certainly has the potential to be one of the best characters in Genshin Impact, so here’s everything you need to know about the Genshin Impact Ayaka banner.

Genshin Impact Ayaka banner release date

Nothing has been confirmed by Mihoyo about Ayaka. The current rumours are that she will be coming to a banner after the 1.6 update, which – if Mihoyo continues to schedule regular updates every six weeks – could be arriving around June 9. It’s likely that we’ll see the Genshin Impact Kazuha banner release date first.

Genshin Impact Ayaka abilities

Ayaka’s beta abilities are available on Honey Hunter World, giving us a good idea of her attacks and skills.

Normal attack: Kamisato Art – Naname

Normal attack : Perform up to five rapid strikes.

: Perform up to five rapid strikes. Charged attack : Consumes a certain amount of stamina to unleash a continuous stream of sword ki.

: Consumes a certain amount of stamina to unleash a continuous stream of sword ki. Plunging attack: Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging enemies along the path and dealing AoE damage upon impact.

Elemental attack: Kamisato Art – Hyouka

Ayaka emits ice around herself, before launching nearby opponents shortly afterwards. It deals AoE Cryo damage.

Alternative Sprint: Kamisato Art – Senho

Ayaka consumes stamina to hide within a swift flow of sleet that moves with her. In Senho form, she moves at high speed on water. When she reappears, she inflicts Cold on nearby opponents and Cold congeals along Ayaka’s blade, converting her attack damage into Cryo damage for a brief time.

Elemental Burst: Kamisato Art – Soumetsu

Ayaka gathers frost with her fan and sword, creating blade storms that continuously advance forward. The blade storms deal Cryo damage over time to all enemies in their path. After the damage over time has ended, a blade storm will burst to deal Cryo damage to all enemies in a larger radius.

Genshin Impact Ayaka constellations

Sosai Sumizome Sakura : Increases the damage of Kamisato Art – Hyouka against enemies affected by Cryo by 20%.

: Increases the damage of Kamisato Art – Hyouka against enemies affected by Cryo by 20%. Ai Suigetsu : Decreases the cooldown of Kamisato Art – Soumetsu by two seconds. Increases Energy Recharge by 15%.

: Decreases the cooldown of Kamisato Art – Soumetsu by two seconds. Increases Energy Recharge by 15%. Hanano Nishikie Kamifubuki : Increases the level of Kamisato Art – Soumetsu by three, up to a maximum of 15.

: Increases the level of Kamisato Art – Soumetsu by three, up to a maximum of 15. Eiki Ryuhan : When Ayaka’s Energy is above 50%, her normal attack damage increases by 20%. When Energy is below 50%, her normal attack critical rate increases by 10%.

: When Ayaka’s Energy is above 50%, her normal attack damage increases by 20%. When Energy is below 50%, her normal attack critical rate increases by 10%. Hanani Kumoi Kaneni Irutsuki : Increases the level of Kamisato Art – Hyouka by three, up to a maximum of 15.

: Increases the level of Kamisato Art – Hyouka by three, up to a maximum of 15. Mie Yuki no Seki no To: When casting Kamisato Art – Soumetsu, it unleashes two smaller additional blade storms, each dealing 20% of the original storm’s damage.

Genshin Impact Ayaka passive talents

Daily cooking : Ayaka gains an additional proficiency when she cooks a steamed dish perfectly.

: Ayaka gains an additional proficiency when she cooks a steamed dish perfectly. Kanten Senmyou Norito : Normal attack hits on enemies affected by Cryo have between a 6% and 18% chance of shortening the cooldown of Kamisato Art – Hyouka by 0.5 seconds.

: Normal attack hits on enemies affected by Cryo have between a 6% and 18% chance of shortening the cooldown of Kamisato Art – Hyouka by 0.5 seconds. Amatsumi Kunisumi Ihaigoto: WHile in the Kamisoto Art – Senhou form, Ayaka marks nearby opponents that are below 30% HP. Leaving her Senhou form near marked opponents and immediately hitting them with a normal attack deals 300% of her attack as Cryo damage. This normal attack counts as a charged attack.

And that's all we know about the Genshin Impact Ayaka banner so far. Be sure to keep an eye on this page as we'll be updating it as new information becomes available in the future.