Mario Kart meets dinosaurs in Gigantosaurus kids racing game

Mario Kart meets dinosaurs in a new Gigantosaurus racing game coming to PC with the announcement of tie-in game Gigantosaurus: Dino Kart. The show, which is produced by French animation house Cyber Group Studios in participation with the Disney Channel and airs on Disney+ and Netflix alongside many national channels, follows the journey of four young dinosaurs as they explore the world around them. The dino game will feature up to four player split screen as well as a single-player championship mode.

At launch, Dino Kart is planned to feature eight playable characters including the four main protagonists – eager parasaurolophus Rocky, timid brachiosaurus Bill, artistic triceratops Tiny, and studious ankylosaurus Mazu. Much like other kart games including Sonic & Sega All-Stars Racing and big daddy of the genre Mario Kart, Gigantosaurus: Dino Kart features collectible power-ups and boosts on the track to help you overtake your competition and come home in first place.

As a game aimed at young children, Dino Kart will also include accessibility features allowing players of all ages and ability levels to compete against one another. Auto-steering carts and on-screen text tips read aloud by Mazu are available to help out players who might not be as equipped to handle everything by themselves, keeping competition as fair and fun as possible.

Terry Malham, CEO of developer Outright Games – who also worked on a previous Gigantosaurus game tie-in – says that the team is “looking forward to gamers of all ages playing as these beloved characters in the world of Gigantosurus in their first ever kart racing game.” Currently, Gigantosaurus: Dino Kart is scheduled for a 2023 release date.

