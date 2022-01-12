God of War PC reviews – our roundup of the scores

God of War has at last come to PC this very day. Right now, in fact. If you’re based on our home platform and yet to dive into Kratos and Atreus’ journey across the realms of Norse mythology, which originally arrived as a PlayStation exclusive back in 2018, then you might be looking to find out if it’s worth your hard-earned pennies. The good news is that PC reviews are now pouring in, so we can find out how well it’s fared with the critics.

In our own God of War PC review, Ian Boudreau scores it a hearty nine out of ten, calling it a “lavishly produced game, from its tectonic boss fights to the fastidious attention to detail that enables its seamless storytelling”. He concludes that it’s “big, brash, and surprisingly poignant”, arriving on PC in “fine shape”, urging prospective fans not to “pass up this chance to play a console classic”. You can catch the full review through the link above.

Elsewhere, the action-adventure game is currently sitting at an impressive score of 93 on review aggregate site Metacritic, with most write-ups so far posting scores in the 80 to 100-out-of-100 range, with a good few at the top end of that scale. So, it seems the PC version has been very warmly received across the board, like a welcome goblet of winter mead.

Without further ado, here’s our roundup of the God of War PC reviews:

So, there you have it. God of War has at last arrived on the shores of our home platform, and it sounds like the verdict is a resounding, ‘yes, you should play it’, so do with that as you please. If you’re after the God of War PC system requirements, you know where to click.