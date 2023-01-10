Some of the best PC games ever are dirt cheap on GOG, but not for long

From Far Cry to Assassin’s Creed, Rainbow Six to SimCity, System Shock, and the classic point-and-click Blade Runner, if you thought you’d scooped all the New Year’s bargains thanks to Steam sales think again, as some of the best PC games ever are currently up for a pittance over on CDPR’s GOG – but you need to act fast.

As part of the aptly named Winter Classics Sale, GOG is offering some massive discounts on the games that have shaped the PC landscape over the past 30 years. There are 299 games on sale in total, with discounts available until Friday January 13.

Ahead of the System Shock Remake release date, you can get 85% off the Enhanced Edition of the groundbreaking original. There’s also 79% off classic platformers Prince of Persia Warrior Within and Prince of Persia The Two Thrones, with other Ubisoft stalwarts like Far Cry 2, the original Rainbow Six, and Assassin’s Creed 1 also seeing huge discounts.

SimCity 4 and SimCity 3000 are both 75% off, alongside pioneering management games Theme Hospital and Theme Park. Beyond Good and Evil, System Shock 2, the 1997 point-and-click icon Blade Runner, and classic FPS games Crysis and Turok are also available for dirt cheap.

It’s hard to pick a favourite out of all this, but if you have never played (or even heard of) Harlan Ellison’s I Have No Mouth and I Must Scream, its 76% off and one of the best videogame stories of all time, following an unfortunate group of survivors trapped on Earth after it has been taken over by a malevolent, omnipotent supercomputer.

Ellison, who wrote the original short story in 1968, provides the computer’s voice, and there are some seriously twisted set-pieces, including the absolute gut punch of an ending. Check out the GOG Winter Classics Sale now.

Alternatively, take a look at some of the other, absolute best old games, or maybe look ahead to 2023 with the best upcoming games for PC. You might also want to try some free Steam games if you’re hunting for a New Year’s bargain.