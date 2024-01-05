Missed the Steam Winter Sale and its GOG counterpart? Or simply yet to quench your insatiable lust for great PC games at discount prices? In that case, I bring good news – a new PC gaming sale is a great chance to get plenty of fantastic games and snag some big savings along the way. Among the discounts up for grabs is an underrated RPG that’s finally getting a sequel in 2024, the return of a beloved adventure game series, and some games to fill the gap in your heart once you’ve finished our 2023 Game of the Year, Baldur’s Gate 3.

The GOG Winter Sale Encore is perfect to grab some of the best PC games at a discount if you’re looking for something new to kick off your 2024. Among those is 35% off one of my favorite games that hit its 1.0 launch in 2023, Against the Storm. It’s a fantastic city-building game in a fantasy setting that sees you exploring mysterious forests and dealing with challenges as you make use of your worker’s individual specialities to build out your production chains.

With the long-awaited Dragon’s Dogma 2 release date in March, you’ve got plenty of time to find out why the original game, Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen, is regarded as such a cult classic. At a whopping 84% off, you can grab one of the most underrated RPGs for just $4.79 / £3.89 and prepare for the arrival of its sequel.

Also set to arrive in 2024 is the Frostpunk 2 release date, although we don’t yet have a confirmed date past the “first half” of the year. Nevertheless, you can pick up the first game for 75% off right now if you want to check that out. Alternatively, there’s 40% off Return to Monkey Island, the fantastic revival of the classic PC adventure game series.

If you’re looking for something to follow up BG3, there are a few options. You can get 70% off Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous, based on the spin-off tabletop ruleset from Dungeons & Dragons. There’s 49% off the humorous The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos, a delightful fantasy adventure. Or you can get 50% off Ruined King, the League of Legends turn-based RPG.

Finally, for something altogether different, perhaps consider Not For Broadcast at 70% off, a fascinating, strange, and enthralling FMV game about running the production on a national nightly news show. What starts out as an exercise in staying on top of your buttons quickly develops into something altogether more sinister, as you deal with political strife, questionable sponsors, and requests to censor certain topics in this dark comedy satire where your decisions can alter the fates of your co-workers, and maybe even the world.

The GOG Winter Sale Encore is live through Friday December 12, 2023. Just click the link below to check out all the deals for yourself. Games bought through GOG are DRM-free, so you’ll be able to use them without a third-party service or online connection once you’ve downloaded them.

If you’re feeling a little short on change after the holidays, or are simply saving up for all the biggest and best upcoming PC games scheduled for 2024, we’ve picked out the best free PC games to keep you busy instead.

