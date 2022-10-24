Gotham Knights PC port should no longer be unplayable online

There’s already a fix for an issue with the Gotham Knights PC version according to the superhero game‘s developer, WB Games Montréal. Players struggling to find matches online for some Gotham Knights gameplay were finding that matchmaking wasn’t working, but WB Games has outlined a fix, so you should be ready to go right now.

“The team recently pushed a server side fix that should solve the issue where some PC players couldn’t join each other’s games! This fix does not require a game update; just go back to [the] main menu and continue, or relaunch,” says WB Games Montréal.

This update for the Gotham Knights PC port came after a matchmaking issue was identified for the game, which was preventing PC players from joining co-op games online. The best part is you don’t even need to update the game, instead Gotham Knights should just now work as intended.

You can find the official update on Twitter from the Gotham Knights account. Or you can check out our Gotham Knights review, where we address the mostly meaningless RPG mechanics baked into the action combat, and praise the story and, in turn, how it should appeal to long-time Batman: Arkham series fans.

