How to fuse rare and epic Gotham Knights mods

If you’re looking for ways to fuse Gotham Knights mods, chances are that you have seen the option to mash several mods together to make a better one. The open world game has enemies that get tougher as you level up, and equipping mods onto your weapons and armour is vital to keep up with this pace.

You need four Gotham Knights mods of any kind if you want to fuse them, and doing so is, more often than not, beneficial. This is because the resulting mod is generally of a higher rarity than the ones you put in, but the catch is that you can only get better-quality mods if you use effective combinations.

Gotham Knights mods and fusion recipes

Crafting mods in Gotham Knights is relatively easy to grasp, as you can combine them via the gear tab on the Batcomputer screen. All you need is a small treasure trove of mods, which you can get by completing missions to get a mod of your current level. Each one comes in one of six different rarities:

Common – white

– white Uncommon – green

– green Rare – blue

– blue Epic – purple

– purple Legendary – yellow (mission rewards only)

– yellow (mission rewards only) Heroic – orange (mission rewards only)

So far, you’re likely used to that particular rarity structure, as that’s pretty much every game these days. It only gets complicated when fusing four of them to give you one of a better rarity, as this is only possible with specific combos. Here are all the ways you can fuse Gotham Knights mods:

All four of the same rarity = next rarity up (Epic is the max)

= next rarity up (Epic is the max) Three of the same rarity (except common) + one of any lower rarity = same rarity as the majority of mods

= same rarity as the majority of mods Three Heroic mods + one of any other rarity = Epic mod

= Epic mod Two Heroic mods + two Rare mods = Epic mod

= Epic mod Two Heroic mods + two Common or Uncommon mods = Rare mod

= Rare mod One Heroic mod + three Rare mods = Rare mod

= Rare mod One Heroic mod + three Common or Uncommon mods = Uncommon mod

= Uncommon mod Common + Uncommon + Rare + Epic = Rare mod

= Rare mod Common + Common + Epic + Epic = Rare mod

= Rare mod Common + Common + Rare + Rare = Rare mod

= Rare mod Common + Common + Common + Uncommon = Uncommon mod

= Uncommon mod Common + Common + Common + Rare = Uncommon mod

= Uncommon mod Common + Common + Common + Epic = Uncommon mod

= Uncommon mod Common + Common + Uncommon + Uncommon = Uncommon mod

= Uncommon mod Common + Uncommon + Uncommon + Rare = Rare mod

= Rare mod Common + Common + Uncommon + Epic = Rare mod

= Rare mod Uncommon + Uncommon + Rare + Rare = Rare mod

= Rare mod Uncommon + Uncommon + Rare + Epic = Rare mod

= Rare mod Uncommon + Uncommon + Uncommon + Epic = Rare mod

= Rare mod Uncommon + Uncommon + Uncommon + Rare = Rare mod

= Rare mod Uncommon + Uncommon + Rare + Rare = Rare mod

= Rare mod Uncommon + Uncommon + Epic + Epic = Epic mod

= Epic mod Uncommon + Rare + Rare + Epic = Epic mod

= Epic mod Uncommon + Rare + Epic + Epic = Epic mod

= Epic mod Rare + Rare + Epic + Epic = Epic mod

= Epic mod Rare + Rare + Rare + Epic = Epic mod

While rare and epic Gotham Knights level mods will keep you going until the endgame, you need to complete Contacts missions, which you can find out more about in our Gotham Knights mission list guide, to get legendary level mods. Since you’re here, the superhero game has plenty of collectibles, including Batarangs, street art, and landmark plaques scattered throughout Gotham City.