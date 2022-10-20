All Gotham Knights landmarks and their locations

Are you looking for the Gotham Knights landmarks? To confirm that you have seen one of the many landmarks in this open world game, you need to read its corresponding plaque. Luckily, all of them are at ground level, and you just need to interact with them to register their entry in the database.

Of course, there are other collectibles outside of the 40 Gotham Knights landmarks. The Gotham Knights Batarangs are perhaps more annoying than the landmarks to track down as they can be anywhere. There are also 12 Gotham Knights street art murals to find, and they’re a lot easier. But with that in mind, here are all of the Gotham Knights landmarks.

Gotham Knights landmark locations

Since there are 40 landmark plaques to read, we’ve split them by district. You can check to see if the district you’re exploring still has plaques you’ve not seen yet by looking at the AR menu. If the symbol that looks like the US Capitol building is ticked, there are no more landmarks that you need to visit.

Here are all of the Gotham Knights landmark locations we’ve found so far:

North Gotham

Gotham Heights

Coming soon

Robinson Park

Robinson Park Plaza – located at the park gates in southernmost Robinson Park. It’s close to the river.

– located at the park gates in southernmost Robinson Park. It’s close to the river. More coming soon

Bristol

Coming soon

Historic Gotham

Old Gotham

Coming soon

Tricorner Island

Statue of Justice – southeast corner of Tricorner Island, at the base of the statue.

– southeast corner of Tricorner Island, at the base of the statue. Fort Dumas – southwest entrance to Fort Dumas from Monument Street, by the gate.

– southwest entrance to Fort Dumas from Monument Street, by the gate. Armory – due west of Fort Dumas, head for the large factory-like building on Arsenal Street.

– due west of Fort Dumas, head for the large factory-like building on Arsenal Street. Gotham City Post Office – on the street corner between St. Adrian Avenue and Monument Street.

New Gotham

Otisburg

Coming soon

Bowery

Coming soon

Downtown Gotham

West End

First Church of Gotham City – on Rotterdam Street close to Gotham City Gazette.

First Church of Gotham City – on Rotterdam Street close to Gotham City Gazette. More coming soon



Lower Gotham

Coming soon

The Cauldron

Coming soon

Southside

Cobblepot Steel – north side of Cobblepot Steel, on Burnley Avenue.

Old Koul-Brau Factory – on the corner of Madison Street and Lyntown Avenue, near Star labs.

– north side of Cobblepot Steel, on Burnley Avenue. Old Koul-Brau Factory – on the corner of Madison Street and Lyntown Avenue, near Star labs. Southside Glassworks – on the corner of Lyntown Avenue and Gate Street, near Oran Chemicals.

– on the corner of Lyntown Avenue and Gate Street, near Oran Chemicals. Giverny Paint – on the corner of Gate Street and Dixon Avenue.

– on the corner of Gate Street and Dixon Avenue. Dixon Docks – on the right side of the western gate on Dixon Avenue.

Downtown

Financial District

Gotham National Bank – on the north entrance to the Gotham National Bank on Commercial Street, located just east of Quartz Labs.

– on the north entrance to the Gotham National Bank on Commercial Street, located just east of Quartz Labs. More coming soon

Once you’ve read the last of the Gotham Knights landmarks, you’ll get some valuable crafting materials to make better gear, some experience, and one action point to spend on skills. Landmarks are just one of the many collectibles you need to find to reach 100% completion of the latest DC superhero game. However, it also has a rather confusing mission structure, so do check the guide if you want to know how long is Gotham Knights’ main campaign, or if you need a list of the many side missions and repeatable crimes to solve.