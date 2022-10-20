All Gotham Knights Batarangs and their locations

Finding all the Gotham Knights Batarangs is a tall order. As one of the many collectibles hidden in the open world game, completing each of the Batarang Retrieval challenges requires searching the streets and even the rooftops of Gotham City to gather Batman’s favourite throwing weapon.

You’ll need a keen eye to spot even one of the many Gotham Knights Batarangs, as they’re tiny and usually blend in with the environment. Luckily for you, their locations are split among five different regions, each with 12 Batarangs to find for a total of 60, and they emit a colourful purple glow if you’re far away to make them easier to spot. Here are all of the Batarang locations we’ve found.

All Gotham Knights Batarang locations

To make these collectibles easy to find, we have split each of the five regions into individual maps with pins. If you need a more detailed explanation, each region is split into districts, narrowing down the missing Batarang to a more bitesize chunk of information. You can also check to see if the district you’re exploring still has Batarangs you’ve not found yet by looking at the AR menu. If the Batarang symbol is ticked, there are no more in the area.

Here are all of the Gotham Knights Batarang locations:

North Gotham

Gotham Heights

Gotham Heights Yacht Club on the Gotham Heights side of the Aparo Bridge that connects to the West End, you’ll find a Batarang on the Yacht Club roof facing southwest.

In Gotham Heights near the top of the skyscraper of Shelley Avenue and Hemlock Street, there’s a Batarang stuck in the side of a wall. To get this one, you’ll need to hook yourself onto the wall, strafe over it, and let go.

Lodged into a chimney on top of the building on the corner of Hemlock Street and Bierce Avenue.

On top of the most northwest building in Gotham City University.

Hidden in the west-facing Robbins Insurance Company sign on the corner of Hemlock Street and Shelley Avenue. You’ll need to strafe over it and drop down.

Stuck in the west side of the southwest-most building on the corner of Chambers Street and Exhibition Avenue.

Travel to the plant in the northeast of Gotham Heights and go to the northwest side of the building.

Robinson Park

On the roof of a greenhouse facing south in the southwest corner of Robinson Park.

South of the circular arena in the centre of Robinson Park, on top of a Sundollar coffee store. It’s close to Beacon Street.

Just before reaching the top of the smaller building north of Reservoir Avenue, next to the bridge over Gotham City Reservoir, there is a Batarang lodged into the southwest-facing side.

Bristol

On a water tower in the northeast of Bristol, just off Mercey Avenue facing towards Gotham City Cemetery. You can see the water tower on the AR map if you zoom into this location.

On top of the tower block at the southernmost point of Bristol, close to Exhibition Avenue.

Near the roof of the building opposite the southeast entrance to the Saul Erdel Planetarium on the corner of Mercey Avenue and Beacon Street.

Historic Gotham

Old Gotham

Far northwest of Old Gotham in a tower just off Grand Avenue, there’s a Batarang stuck in the west-facing wall.

On top of the highest spire of Gotham City Cathedral.

On top of the church on the corner of Finger Avenue and Logerquist Avenue, close to Gordon Memorial.

On top of a pylon on the building opposite Gotham City Hall’s south entrance, near Neville Street and Wycliffe Avenue.

On top of the shack to the far west of Finger Avenue, with the poster for The Lina Baker and Guest poster for The Paradise Club.

Tricorner Island

On top of the first set of towers of the Robert Kane Memorial Bridge.

Wedged into the lower wall on the eastern point of Fort Dumas, which is east of Monument Street.

On top of the Statue of Justice’s torch.

On top of a metal platform east of the unnamed south bridge.

Further west still, on top of the building between Quarterdeck Road and Perimeter Road.

On the west ramp of the Kane Industries building, jutting out into the sea.

New Gotham

Otisburg

On Berger Avenue, the large building east of Foxteca, it’s on top of a glass roof in front of the entrance to Wayne Tower.

On the south-facing wall on the tower to the east of Foxteca in central Otisburg. This is one where you’ll need to grapple up to the side of the building and drop down onto it.

On top of the crane overlooking Gardner Street and Berger Avenue, southeast of Wayne Tower.

On the church roof around the corner of Gardner Street and Berger Avenue, by the base of the church’s tower on the southern side.

Bowery

On a water tower slightly west of Cape Carmine in Newton Place.

On top of a ledge halfway up Cape Carmine’s lighthouse, on the corner of Cape Street and Newton Place.

Stuck in the side of the Monarch Theatre wall near Park Row or Atlantic Avenue, northwest facing. You’ll need to grapple up to the top, angle your hero over it, and drop down to get it.

On top of Deeply Fishy, which is off Sheldon Hill Road and west of the Robert Kane Memorial Bridge.

On top of the warehouse next to a billboard on Irving Lane, in the northeast corner of the region.

Off the side of the roof of Quizaños Construction on Crown Point Avenue. You need to lower yourself around the glowing sign.

Stuck in the east side of a water tower just north of the Knightsdome Sporting Complex.

Downtown Gotham

West End

Gotham City Gazette – on top of the building, south-facing beneath the sign. A security camera protects it. The easiest way to get this is by using Batgirl’s ability to disable cameras, but you can use the control panel on the wall opposite the camera to switch it off if you’re any other character.

On the southern edge of the roof of the GCPD Major Crimes Unit building in the northwest of West End.

On top of the Gotham City General Hospital.

Underneath the Slushy billboard that’s on top of the southern building next to the Chelsea Tunnel in North Madison Street.

Halfway up the building on the bend of Storrow Street.

On the west wall of the train station to the west, near Coventry Street.

Financial District

At the very top of the Belfry.

On top of the Gotham Ferry clocktower that’s in the northwest of the Financial District.

Between the two Gotham City Towers apartment blocks in the northeast of the financial district, slightly left of the New Trigate Bridge entrance.

On top of a building in the centre of the Financial District, just off Grand Avenue, it’s on the side facing towards the Elliot Centre.

On the north side of the Elliot Center, a tier or two down from the top.

On the west rooftop of Quartz Labs.

Lower Gotham

The Cauldron

On top of Stagg Tower on Burnley Avenue, the Batarang is on the northeast corner of the building.

Southwestern docks of The Cauldron, off Burnley Avenue, stuck inside the roof of a warehouse. You might need to parkour run up the side of the building to grab it.

Northwest of The Cauldron on top of a water tower close to McCrea Street, facing towards Stagg Tower. You’ll need to grapple onto the tower and shuffle over it while hanging to grab it.

East of The Cauldron between Harbor Drive and Harrow Road, below the train tracks. It’s on top of a ruined building with a sheet of metal, next to the homeless person’s camp.

Beneath the highway of The Cauldron, on top of a Big Belly Burger joint on the corner of Saint Avenue and Volczek Street.

Southside

Atop Star Labs – southwest of Gotham City Southside. Let your inner exploring instinct kick in, and climb the Star Labs building as high as you can. The Batarang lies at the end of a red construction beam facing towards the city.

On top of the Waynetech building, which is in the southernmost part of Southside. Climb to the second-highest point of the tower and face northwest.

At Dixon Docks, on top of the southeasternmost crane that faces to the north.

Ocran Chemicals – between the plant and the Gotham Bay bridge that connects to Old Gotham, in the northeastern quarter of Southside. You can find the Batarang on the fishhook crane.

Directly underneath the Southside entrance to Gotham Bay Bridge, hidden in the homeless person’s camp between Lex Corp crates.

On top of Cobblepot Steel tower on a grotesque (not a gargoyle…) that’s facing southwest towards Star Labs.

Near the top of an oil rig on Lyntown Avenue in Southside, southeast of Cobblepot Steel tower, next to a Secret Cache.

Those are all of the Gotham Knights Batarang locations. Once you pick up the last one, you’ll get some experience points, and an action point, amongst other rewards. Of course, these are not the only collectibles you can find in the superhero game, as there are Gotham Knights street art and Gotham Knights landmarks you can find all around the city.