Gotham Knights is bigger than Batman: Arkham Knight

The Batman-less Batman game Gotham Knights will release in October but there are still enough questions remaining about the superhero game to confound the Riddler. Most notably, how big is Gotham Knights compared to Batman: Arkham Knight? According to the developers, it’s “the biggest version of Gotham” ever made.

A recent Gotham Knights gameplay reveal showed off more of Batman’s home of Gotham City than ever before, clearly showing that the open-world game boasts an expansive play area. However, other than a few brief shots of the map, fans haven’t had confirmation on how it compares to previous Batman games.

In a new interview with Game Informer, executive producer Fleur Marty confirms that “it’s the biggest version of Gotham that has been represented in video games,” and the team particularly focused on “density and verticality.” “It has a lot of layers,” Marty adds.

Game director Geoff Ellenor agrees. “I haven’t put one map over the other, but our Gotham is a big place. I tend to spend a lot of my Zoom calls on the Batcycle driving around Gotham. It is one of the fastest and most chill ways to move around the city. It feels like a big place.”

The Gotham Knights developers also confirm the game will have two-player co-op available across the entire campaign, or “you can absolutely play it all in single-player” if you choose.

Gotham Knights will release on October 25.