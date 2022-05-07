It looks like Gotham Knights co-op is expanding to 4 players

PlayStation may have leaked the reveal of Gotham Knights co-op expanding to feature four players at once, similar to its fellow DC superhero game Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League – either in the main campaign or possibly in an unrevealed new multiplayer game mode.

Gotham Knights was always meant to be a co-op game but was announced as only having support for two players at once – despite including four playable characters and Rocksteady’s similar Suicide Squad featuring full four-player co-op. The game was originally announced for 2021 but was pushed back to 2022, and won’t now release until October.

It’s possible developer Warner Bros Montreal used this extra time to add support for four-player co-op. According to the recently updated Gotham Knights’ PSN store page (via Reddit), the game offers support for up to “4 network players” at once. The description still states that Gotham Knights can be experienced “in solo-play or with one other hero”. If both are accurate, then WB Montreal could be adding a separate mode with four-player support outside the main open-world game.

PlayStation may have jumped the gun early in putting these details up. Gotham Knights appears in a recent trailer for Summer Game Fest – which the game’s official Twitter account retweeted – so it’s possible that the game may finally get some new details at the event next month, including the reveal of a four-player mode. We’ll find out on June 9.

Get ready!!@IMAX is teaming us with us for #SummerGameFest on June 9 and @TheGameAwards in December! That’s right: Watch all the reveals, surprises and announcements with your friends in select IMAX theaters for full-scale immersion 🙂 This is going to be cool! IMAX LIVE! pic.twitter.com/dvQPIgqF09 — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) May 5, 2022

We’ve reached out to Warner Bros and WB Montreal and will update this post if we get confirmation – including whether it’s a mistake on PlayStation’s part.

Elsewhere in DC Comics news, Suicide Squad has a release window of Spring 2023, Super Smash Warner Bros game MultiVersus has had several leaks, and someone made an Unreal 5 Superman game. Hopefully, we’ll get a real one of those soon.

