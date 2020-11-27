GTA Online’s Black Friday sale is live

There are certain types of people who know exactly what they want, but they’ll wait for a sale before they pick that item up. That time is finally here, and now you have the chance to pick up a number of bargains in GTA Online’s Black Friday sale.

The GTA Online Black Friday sale begins on November 27 and will last until November 30, giving you plenty of time to pick out exactly what you’re after. Some of the vehicles in this sale haven’t received a discount in over half a year, so now could the perfect time to spend some of those spare GTA bucks. Vehicles aren’t the only items receiving a discount, with large special cargo warehouses, nightclubs, and garages also getting in on the cut-price action.

If you’ve got the $GTA, the Pegassi Oppressor Mk II might be a good shout. This custom hoverbike has been given a 50% discount, dropping the price from $4 million to just $2 million. It’s worth noting all the nightclub upgrades are cheap right now, too, if you’re keen to earn back your initial investment without even trying and are after a source of easy source of income for a discounted price.

This sale lines up perfectly with the recent GTA Online update – you can earn triple the rewards you’d typically receive in Deadline Adversary mode and King of the Hill this week.

70% Off

– Shotaro ($667,500)

60% Off

– Deveste Eight ($718,000)

– Ruiner 2000 ($2,298,240 – $1,728,000)

– Scramjet ($1,851,360 – $1,392,000)

– Stromberg ($1,274,140 – $958,000)

50% Off

– Oppressor Mk2 ($1,945,125 – $1,462,500)

– Oppressor ($1,762,250 – $1,325,000)#GTAOnline — Tez2 (@TezFunz2) November 26, 2020

Rockstar’s next big update for its open-world game takes players to a private island. The GTA Cayo Perico Heist is set to launch on December 15. Not all the details have been revealed about this upcoming adventure, so we’d recommend checking out our guide which highlights all the key bits of information.