GTA and RDR2’s biggest roleplay communities have joined Rockstar Games

The development team behind the leading Grand Theft Auto 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 roleplaying communities are now officially part of Rockstar Games, the GTA 5 developer announces. FiveM and RedM are the primary multiplayer modification tools used by the best RDR2 and GTA RP servers, and the developers behind it have now joined Rockstar, as we await fresh news of the GTA 6 release date.

“Today, we are proud to announce that Cfx.re — the team behind the biggest Rockstar roleplay and creator communities, FiveM and RedM — are now officially a part of Rockstar Games,” the developer shares in a blog on its website. It’s a bold step forward that signals intent from Rockstar to actively support the modding community of its games. If you’re interested in the multiplayer modding scene, FiveM and RedM are by far the go-to options.

“Over the past few years, we’ve watched with excitement as Rockstar’s creative community have found new ways to expand the possibilities of Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption 2, particularly through the creation of dedicated roleplay servers,” Rockstar continues. “As a way to further support those efforts, we recently expanded our policy on mods to officially include those made by the roleplay creative community.”

In closing, Rockstar adds, “By partnering with the Cfx.re team, we will help them find new ways to support this incredible community and improve the services they provide to their developers and players. We look forward to sharing more in the weeks and months ahead.”

Cfx.re also comments on the news, saying that it’s “extremely excited by the move.” In a post on its forums, the team says, “This is a huge step forward in the growth of our community, and an opportunity for us to work with Rockstar Games to advance the FiveM platform and the creative community surrounding it.”

As for what this’ll mean for the short-term, the team explains that there won’t be any dramatic shifts in direction for the time being. “While our day-to-day operations won’t have any noticeable changes, with Rockstar’s support, we are going to continue to improve our platform and we are truly excited for what this means for our users, community, and creators!”

If you’re excited about whether this means mods will be included out of the box in GTA 6, the Cfx.re team urges a little restraint. “Our partnership with Rockstar Games is focused on our FiveM and RedM platforms. So please, do not ask us about the next GTA!” Nevertheless, this decision is likely to reassure players who enjoy such mods that support will continue to exist in future Rockstar games, whatever they look like.

For now, you can find more of the best GTA 5 mods and all GTA 5 cheats to keep you plenty busy.