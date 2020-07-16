GTA Casino Heist payout: diamonds and cash

What is the GTA Casino Heist payout? As you stare up at the gambling paradise glinting on the corner of Vinewood Park Drive, the Diamond Casino is surely an establishment that’s holding the big bucks, right?

If you’re new to heists in GTA, they are essentially an online multiplayer activity where you plot out and exact a robbery with your friends or other players online. This time, the grand Diamond Casino is your target, and after the GTA Casino update hit Los Santos earlier this year, we’re sure there’s plenty of money to go around. It’s not as easy as rocking up with some fresh guns to rob the place, you’ll need to plan and strategise with friends. Thankfully, there are a ton of new GTA Casino Heist cars that make the perfect getaway vehicle, especially if it all goes belly up.

But, exactly how much money will you make? Well, here’s our guide to the GTA Casino Heist payout you can expect from successfully infiltrating the Diamond Casino.

GTA Casino Heist payout

The GTA Casino Heist payout is $2.1m, but Diamonds are back meaning you and your team can earn more in diamonds than your usual cash overhaul.

You will have to think about the team that worked equally as hard as you, so that’s going to be split between two to four players, and you’ll need to factor in all of Lester’s hard work of course – as you can see below his $30k cut, as well as other costs along the way. But the real reward is teamwork, isn’t it? It seems the potential is way better than the reward itself and the GTA Casino Heist payout after expenses is just over $600k.

GTA Casino Heist Diamonds payout

In the Valentines Day update, you could earn up to 50% more in diamonds on top of the cash. Diamonds were removed from the GTA Casino Heist payout, but now it looks like they’re back, and according to a dataminer, you’ll have a much higher chance to bag some gems.

Podium vehicle: Komoda

3x GTA$ & RP on

– The Vespucci Job Adversary mode

2x GTA$ & RP on

– Special Cargo Business

– RC Time Trial

Diamonds are back to the Casino Heist, with a much higher chance.#GTAOnline pic.twitter.com/5iwz25eFfH — Tez2 (@TezFunz2) July 16, 2020

If the GTA Casino Heist payout is nothing more than a dream right now, here’s how you can work towards that victory prize with our guide on how to start the GTA Casino Heist and all the GTA Casino Heist weapons we’ve discovered so far. If you’d like some more, you can get a leg up with GTA Casino Heist Twitch Prime benefits or by finding the GTA signal jammers.