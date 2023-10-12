The GTA Online weekly update for October 12-19, 2023, is here and the Halloween events are continuing apace in Grand Theft Auto 5’s online mode. With a Witch mask, Vampire mask, and Werewolf mask available as free gifts and several new horror-themed events going live to celebrate the spooky season, there’s plenty of reasons to jump into GTA Online this week – including a Ghostbuster-inspired car and a familiar GTA protagonist somehow returning from beyond the grave.

This week in GTA Online, the UFO sightseeing event is back, along with the phantom car event. There’s plenty of spooky goings-on in the multiplayer game side of GTA 5, which should be more than enough to keep your mind off worrying about when we’ll hear about the GTA 6 release date at least.

There’s a new car in town – the Albany Brigham is now available in GTA Online. This four-door, Cadillac-style sedan bears a rather striking resemblance to the Ecto-1 seen in the Ghostbusters movies, something which is only further increased should you snatch up the free ‘Ghosts Exposed’ livery. It even comes with the iconic ‘growling cat’ horn heard on the Ectomobile, though you’ll be stumping up a hefty $1,499,000 to pick one up.

To do that, you’ll need to track down an old face from Grand Theft Auto’s past – note that GTA 5 spoilers are ahead (it’s a decade old now, but you never know). One of the most underrated protagonists from the series’ history, biker Johnny Klebitz was given an unceremonious end at the hands of GTA 5’s own Trevor Philips. It was a striking introduction to the chaotic newcomer, but always felt like a sour note for a character who deserved better.

Nevertheless, you’ll actually be able to find the ghost of Johnny at certain locations this week in GTA Online. Take a photograph of all ten ghosts and you’ll net yourself a cool $250,000 in-game cash, along with 5,000 RP and the Ghosts Exposed livery.

The GTA Online podium car for the week is the Karin Futo GTX, a Rockstar spin on the real-world Toyota Sprinter Trueno liftback. Get lucky at the Diamond Casino’s prize wheel, and you’ll save the $1,590,000 asking price. Place top four in an LS Car Meet race for two days running, meanwhile, to grab the Annis Hellion off-roader, this week’s GTA Online prize ride, without splashing on the $835,000 price tag.

GTA Online weekly update – October 12 to 19, 2023

New Content

Albany Brigham ($1,499,000 from Southern San Andreas Super Autos)

Halloween Deathmatches Damned and Lost Drop Dead Suck It Up

Halloween props for Creator mode Coffin Stack Gravestone Gravestone Thin Gravestone Large Tomb Bat Jack O’ Lantern



Dealership Cars

Luxury Autos

Annis S80RR

Lampadati Tigon

Simeon’s Auto Shop

Dewbauchee Exemplar

Enus Cognoscenti Cabrio

Grotti Carbonizzare

Ocelot F620

Vapid FMJ

Free Gifts

GTA Online podium car: Karin Futo GTX

Karin Futo GTX GTA Online prize ride: Annis Hellion

Annis Hellion Login rewards: Green Vintage Witch Mask

Green Vintage Witch Mask Complete Bunker supply mission: Light Green Vintage Vampire Mask

Light Green Vintage Vampire Mask Complete Bunker sell mission: Orange Vintage Werewolf Mask

GTA Online bonus rewards

3x GTA$ and RP rewards from Slasher adversary mode

2x GTA$ and RP rewards from Alien Survivals mode

2x GTA$ and RP rewards from Condemned adversary mode

2x GTA$ and RP rewards from Judgment Day adversary mode

2x GTA$ and RP rewards from Lost vs Damned adversary mode

2x GTA$ and RP rewards from Slashers adversary mode

2x GTA$ and RP rewards from Halloween Deathmatches

2x GTA$ and RP rewards from Bunker sell missions

GTA Online discounts

40% off

Bunkers (and upgrades)

Annis S80RR

Grotti GT500

Karin Technical Aqua

Vapid FMJ

Vapid Peyote Gasser

30% off

Mammoth Streamer216

20 % off

Vapid Ratel

