GTA Online’s weekly update brings extra rewards, a new prize ride, and free bicycles

The end of the week is in sight, and here we are – another Thursday, bringing another GTA Online weekly update full of discounts to nab, rides to get behind the wheel of, and bonuses to earn. Rockstar Games’ official newswire post with the full rundown of this week’s goodies won’t arrive until later, but there’s no reason to wait when fans have already been checking out what’s just gone live.

Tez2 has posted their regular summary of what’s new in Los Santos this week on Twitter, and reveals that the latest GTA Online prize ride is the sporty three-door liftback coupe Jester RR, which you can scoop up by coming in the top three positions in Street Races for five days on the trot. This week’s GTA Online podium vehicle is the Lectro bike, which first hit the game as part of its 2015 Heists update. Also in the land of cars, the Test Track wheels this week are the Dominator GTT, Calico GTF, and ZR350.

Extra rewards for the new update are triple RP and GTA$ the 2v2, trucks-versus-cyclists Hasta La Vista Adversary Mode, which also dropped way back with the Heists update.

You can also nab double rewards on some MC businesses – weed, document, and cash – right now, as well as from bike races. Plus, Tez2 reveals that there are some free bicycles on offer this week, though we’ll have to wait for Rockstar’s post for more details on that. Neat.

Prize Ride: Jester RR (Top 3 in Street Races for 5 days in a row)

Podium vehicle: Lectro

Test Track

– Dominator GTT

– ZR350

– Calico GTF

3x GTA$ & RP on

– Hasta La Vista Adv mode

2x GTA$ & RP on

– Select MC Businesses (Weed, Document, Cash)

– Bike Races

FREE Bicycles#GTAOnline — Tez2 (@TezFunz2) September 16, 2021

Check out the below posts for this week’s run of discounts and deals to be had:

Check out our rundown of all of the new GTA cars in the Los Santos Tuners update if you’re keen to know more on those, and find out how to join the GTA LS Car Meet by heading to that link if you’re just getting stuck in.