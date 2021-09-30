GTA Online’s weekly update brings triple Land Race, Lamar Contact Mission rewards

It’s Thursday, GTA Online fans, which means another weekly drop of content and updates to get stuck into – and the latest offering brings extra rewards across a whole lot of the multiplayer game’s races. While we’ll have to wait a few hours yet for Rockstar Games’ official rundown of this week’s update, fans have already been diving in to let us know what’s new, so why wait?

Tez2 reports that this week brings triple the $GTA and RP rewards across GTA Online’s Land Races – so, with that category reaching across a pretty extensive list of races, that means lot of opportunities to earn some extra in-game bucks and experience points over the next week. You’ll also find triple the usual rewards on Lamar’s Contact Missions while this update’s live. Additionally, there are double rewards on Time Trials and the Offense Defense Adversary Mode this week.

Elsewhere, the latest GTA Online prize ride is the Vectre sports car, which you can pick up by placing in the top three spots in seven Pursuit Race Series races.

This week’s GTA Online podium vehicle is the Rebla GTA luxury SUV, while the three test track cars are the Jester RR, Euros, and Dominator ASP. As ever, we’ve got a hearty round of discounts, too, which you can check out below:

30% Off

– Itali GTB ($832,300)

– Itali GTB Custom ($346,500)

– Manana Custom ($647,500)

– Euros ($1,260,000 – $945,000)#GTAOlnine — Tez2 (@TezFunz2) September 30, 2021

Be sure to take a look at our rundown of all of the new GTA cars in the Los Santos Tuners update if you’re keen for more details on those, and find out how to join the GTA LS Car Meet by heading to that link if you’re looking to take some wheels for a spin in the game.