GTA Online weekly update doubles rewards on Bikers content

It’s a good week to pick up a new motorbike or make some extra money if you’re into GTA Online’s Bikers update. Rockstar Games refreshes the crime game‘s bonuses every week, but the update lands before the studio posts any patch notes. As such, players dip in and see what’s new for themselves – why wait?

This week you’re getting double the rewards on clubhouse contracts, club challenges, and MC work. You’ll need to buy a clubhouse to do contracts, but the good news is they are discounted by 35% this week, so now is a good time to buy in if you haven’t done so already – renovations are also 35% off if you’re feeling fancy. Malc offers contract work once you’re set up, though other players can interfere in it. It’s heaps of fun.

Club challenges, meanwhile, offer competition among your crew and involve things like hitting the most vehicles with a biker melee within ten minutes. MC work, finally, is challenges against other clubs, such as Team Deathmatch. If you fancy doing something else entirely, you can also pick up double rewards doing the Deadline adversary mode. Everyone gets a chonking Tron bike that leaves a light trail. The catch, though, is that you’ll lose a life if you cross someone else’s trail.

If you’re looking for something else to make some dosh on, bodyguard and associate work is paying out double for the week ahead. Suitably, heaps of motorbikes are on sale, too. You can catch a full list of them below:

35% Off MC Clubhouses (+Renovations)

40% Off

– Shotaro ($1,335,000)

– Ultralight ($399,000 – $300,000)

– Lectro ($598,500 – $450,000)

– Manchez Scout ($135,000)

– Raptor ($388,800)

– Rampant Rocket ($555,000)

– Stryder ($402,000 – $301,500)

– Vindicator ($378,000)#GTAOnline — Tez2 (@TezFunz2) March 25, 2021

Meanwhile, the GTA 5 podium car is the Osiris this week, so take a spin if you’re feeling lucky. If it’s offline fun you’re looking for, you can find our GTA 5 mods and GTA 5 cheats guides at the link.