GTA Online’s weekly update brings diamonds back to the Casino heist

This week’s GTA Online weekly update comes with a lovely, lucrative surprise, indeed. Rockstar won’t be posting its rundown on the Newswire until later on in the day, but fans have had a mull around and found that diamonds have returned to the Casino heist’s vault.

Typically, you’ll net yourself a cash reward of up to $2.1 million through the GTA Online Casino heist payout. When diamonds are in play, though, you’ll get considerably more, so you can see why people are keen on them. Rockstar doesn’t keep the diamonds around full-time, which would likely lead people getting rich too fast.

You’re also getting triple the usual rewards on Casino story missions this week, so it’s a good time to go and visit the establishment. The tasks see you do a range of things. However, they typically centre on helping property owner Tao Cheng and his staff protect their investment from a corrupt family of Texan petrochemical magnates. Most of these missions are co-op, too, so you can bring a bud along.

Speaking of the casino, the GTA 5 podium car this week is the Annis RE-7B if you fancy trying your luck. Stunt races are also paying out double the rewards if you fancy taking a break from robbing the Casino.

This week’s bevvy of discounts is also, suitably, themed around the casino. If you’ve not got it yet, the Diamond Casino and Resort Master Penthouse is 40% off, and renovations and decorations are 40% and 50% off, respectively.

If you’re looking for deals on cars, you can find them below:

40% Off Casino Penthouse (+Renovations)

50% Off Casino Decorations

40% Off

– Itali GTO ($1,179,000)

– Komoda ($1,020,000 – $765,000)

– Stryder ($402,000 – $301,500)

– Vagrant ($1,328,400 – $996,300)

30% Off

– Torero ($698,600)#GTAOnline — Tez2 (@TezFunz2) April 22, 2021

