GTA Online weekly update quadruples rewards on one mode

It’s Thursday in Los Santos, folks, and that means it’s GTA Online weekly update day. Rockstar Games will post the official rundown on its Newswire later in the day, though the update is already live, so people have jumped in to see what’s new.

If you’re looking to raise money or grind reputation points, the Cross the Line adversary mode may be the best bet over the next seven days. If you’ve been out of the loop, the PvP mode was added to the online game in the Freemode Events update back in 2015. The way it works is simple; two teams battle to cross the line before the other. When we think about it, the mode sounds like something you might see in Squid Game.

If you’re looking for new wheels to stick in your garage, the latest GTA Online Prize Ride challenge will net you the Dinka Jester Classic, which typically costs $790,000 in GTA bucks. You’ll need to win one Street Race Series race for four days in a row to claim this one. Are you feeling lucky? The GTA Online podium vehicle is the Schlagen GT this week.

Here are all the discounts:

40% Off

– Flash GT ($1,005,000)

– Turreted Limo ($990,000)

– Stafford ($763,200) 30% Off

– SC1 ($1,122,100)

If you’re looking to get up to some hijinks in GTA Online’s offline mode, check out our GTA 5 mods and GTA 5 cheats guides.

