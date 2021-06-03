GTA Online’s weekly update offers triple the rewards on land races

Players are dipping into GTA Online to see what’s in this week’s update. Rockstar will post an official rundown on its newswire later on in the day, but the update is already live, so why wait?

If you’re looking to fetch some more dosh this week, you’ll want to spend some time doing land races as they’re paying out triple the usual reward. Land races are a reasonably straightforward affair as they involve doing laps until you hit the finish line, but they also capture the simple joy of racing in Los Santos.

If you’re looking for something else, you can get double the rewards on special cargo missions and business battles. The former is all about delivering stock when you’ve filled your warehouse to a certain amount, whereas the latter is a free mode event that pits you against other players who are trying to nab cargo. If you need a warehouse – or fancy a new one – you can pick one up at a 50% discount. You’re also getting 40% off high-end apartments and the Diamond Casino master penthouse alongside 60% off all offices.

Speaking of the Diamond Casino, the GTA 5 podium car this week is the Overflöd Entity XXR. If you’d like to see the full rundown of vehicle discounts, you can find them below, courtesy of Tez2.

40% Off

– Reaper ($957,000)

– Tempesta ($797,400) 35% Off

– Ruiner 2000 ($3,734,640 – $2,808,000)#GTAOnline — Tez2 (@TezFunz2) June 3, 2021

If you’re looking for other ways to stay busy in offline Los Santos, check out our GTA 5 mods and GTA 5 cheats guides for them. Or, if you don’t have GTA 5 yet, you can buy it here if you’d like to.