GTA Online weekly update adds eight new Stunt Races

Earlier this month we reported that GTA Online would be getting eight new Stunt Races to get stuck into on May 27. Well, if you’ve looked at the calendar, you’ll know that’s this very day – and those races have now indeed hit Rockstar’s online action-adventure game. While the official rundown hasn’t yet been posted to the studio’s Newswire just yet, players have been taking a peep at what’s new with today’s weekly update.

As Tez2 reports on Twitter, the eight new Stunt Races are available to play right now. These are a kind of fact-paced race that involve – yep, you guessed it – performing stunts and tricks around a bunch of different obstacles, like ramps, loop-the-loops, rings of fire, and that kind of thing. There were already more than 40 in the game, and now there are even more to try out.

Elsewhere in the weekly update, the panther statue from the Cayo Perico heist which was at last made lootable last week has now been disabled. But, the good news is there’s a new GTA Online podium car as ever, which this week is the flashy Nero Custom hypercar.

You can also expect to see triple the usual in-game cash and RP rewards for Motor Wars and stunt races – so, even more of a reason to give the new tracks a whirl. There are also double rewards on Simeon Contact missions, and a bunch of discounts on various vehicles and other content. Here are the details:

40% Off

– Chernobog ($1,987,020 – $1,494,000)

– RCV ($1,875,300 – $1,410,000)

– Thruster ($2,194,500 – $1,650,000)

– Rocket Voltic ($2,298,240 – $1,728,000)

– X80 Proto ($1,620,000)

– Imorgon ($1,299,000)

– Infernus Classic ($549,000)#GTAOnline — Tez2 (@TezFunz2) May 27, 2021

If you're keen to see the full rundown, keep an eye on Rockstar's Newswire as a post detailing changes this week should drop later today.