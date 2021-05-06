GTA Online’s weekly update doubles rewards on Mobile Operations missions

GTA Online players are mulling around Los Santos to see what we’re getting as part of the crime game’s weekly update. Rockstar Games posts its official rundown later in the day, but the reset has already happened, so players dive in anyway – why wait, you know?

If you’re looking for more ways to make money this week, you’ll want to do the Motor Wars adversary mode and the Mobile Operations missions. The first one is a last man standing-type mode where up to four teams duke it out on a map with many heavily armoured vehicles. The mode is paying out triple the usual reward, so you may fancy grabbing some friends and giving it a whirl.

Mobile Operations, meanwhile, came to the game as part of the Gunrunning update. The missions vary and are typically done by two to four players. You’re getting double the rewards for your trouble. According to Rockstar tipster Tez2, Gunrunning research will move three times faster while bunker supplies will be 50% off, making all of this a tad easier. The MOC command centre is also 50% off, so you won’t have to break the bank to buy it if you don’t already have it.

The GTA 5 podium car this week is the Winky, and you can find the complete list of vehicle discounts below:

40% Off MOC (+Renovations)

– Phantom Custom ($735,000)

– Hauler Custom ($840,000)

40% Off

– Nightshark ($747,000)

– Technical Custom ($85,500)

– Stockade ($1,344,000 – $1,008,000)

– Weaponized Tampa ($951.000)

50% Off Mk II Weapon Upgrades

Premium Race: Crossing Paths#GTAOnline — Tez2 (@TezFunz2) May 6, 2021

