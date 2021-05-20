GTA Online’s panther statue is finally lootable from the Cayo Perico heist

At long last, you can now nab the panther statue from GTA Online’s Cayo Perico heist. Players have been dipping into Los Santos to see what’s new in the GTA Online weekly update and lo and behold! There it is, alongside the usual offering of discounts and boosted rewards.

Rockstar Games tipster Tez2 explains that the statue is available as Cayo Perico loot with a one-time guaranteed chance this week. Players have been waiting for this one as it’s the most lucrative thing you can get from the heist, fetching a price of GTA $1.73 million on normal and GTA $1.9 million on the hard difficulty. Now that’s available, nabbing it should be a breeze. Simply select the panther statue as your heist target, decide on your approach for the Cayo Perico heist, and then jump in and swipe it.

The way this all works is similar to what Rockstar has done with the Diamond Casino heist. The most lucrative thing you can capture from the casino’s vault is diamonds, though it’s only offered when special events roll around.

Elsewhere in Los Santos, it looks like we’re getting a throwback to the After Hours update. You can pick up triple the usual rewards on client jobs, and all you have to do are some missions from Paige Harris. Nightclub management, meanwhile, is offering up double the regular takings if you fancy doing some tasks in free mode. If you haven’t got into the game’s night scene yet, you can get 40% off all nightclubs and 30% off renovating them.

The GTA 5 podium car this week is the Canis Freecrawler, and you can catch the rest of the discounts below:

40% Off Nightclubs (+30% Off Nightclub Renovations)

40% Off

– Blimp ($714,210 – $537,000)

– Festival Bus ($1,105,230 – $831,000)

– Brickade ($666,000)

– Entity XF ($477,000)

– Jester Classic ($474,000)

– Lynx ($1,041,000)

– Neon ($900,000)

– Pariah ($852,000)#GTAOnline — Tez2 (@TezFunz2) May 20, 2021

It looks like we’re in for a busy few weeks in GTA Online. Next week, we’re getting eight new stunt races and then seven new arenas for the Deadline mode shortly after that. Rockstar is also teasing the game’s summer update, and it looks like it’ll be themed around underground racing.

Looking for some GTA 5 cheats or GTA 5 mods to try while you wait? You can find the best of them at those links. You can also buy GTA 5 for PC here if you don’t have it yet.