GTA Online’s weekly update reintroduces the Cayo Perico Heist’s panther statue

You can loot the panther statue from the Cayo Perico Heist for the next week in GTA Online. While Rockstar Games hasn’t posted the details to the Newswire yet, the weekly update is already live, allowing players to see what’s new for themselves.

Players are reporting on Twitter and Reddit that the panther statue is plunderable this week, alongside orange glow shades and a skull emissive mask for completing the final and scoping missions. If you’ve been out of the loop, the statue is the most lucrative thing you can swipe from the heist. It fetches a price of $1.73 million in-game bucks on the regular difficulty and $1.9 million in-game dollars on hard.

If you want to pick it up for yourself, select the panther statue as your heist target, determine your approach for the heist, and then swipe the dang thing. Check out our GTA Cayo Perico Heist missions and all secondary targets and GTA Cayo Perico Heist points of interest guides if you need some help.

The Cayo Perico Heist takes some cues from the Diamond Casino robbery in that regard. The most lucrative thing you can swipe from the casino’s vault is diamonds, though they appear rarely. That said, the diamonds were on offer last week.

Back to this week’s update, though. The GTA Online prize ride is the ZR350, which you can get for finishing in the top five of pursuit races for four days in a row. The GTA 5 podium vehicle, meanwhile, is the Visione.

If you’re looking to raise some dosh outside of robbing El Rubio, the Overtime Rumble adversary mode and Superyacht missions are paying out double the usual rewards.

Here are the discounts on offer:

35% Off Kosatka (+Renovations & Upgrades)

40% Off

– Weaponized Dinghy ($1,110,000)

– Patrol Boat ($1,773,000 – $1,329,750)

– Veto Classic ($537,000)

– Veto Modern ($597,000)

– Slamtruck ($786,000)

