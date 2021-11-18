GTA Online’s weekly update brings diamonds back as Casino loot

It’s Thursday, GTA Online fans, but it’s no ordinary one, going by what this week’s update has brought to the open-world game. Each week we see a patch usher in a new set of changes – extra rewards, prize rides, discounts, and that kind of thing – but it looks like this week is a special one, as it’s all about that popular Diamond Casino Heist – and diamonds are back as loot. Let’s take a look.

The official Rockstar Games newswire post isn’t live yet, but Tez2 tweets that this week’s patch has brought diamonds back as casino loot. Typically, the Casino Heist’s payout will net you up to $2.1 million in-game bucks, but when diamonds are on offer you’ll get the chance to nab considerably more – so it’s easy to see why it’s always exciting when they make a return to the vault.

Elsewhere, the theme continues in the bonus rewards that are up for grabs this week. While this update’s live, you’ll earn triple GTA$ and RP on the game’s Diamond adversary mode series, and double rewards on Casino story and free-mode missions, as well as the Drop Zone adversary mode.

The latest GTA Online prize ride is the Dominator GTT – a two-door muscle car that comes as part of the Los Santos Tuners update – which you can nab if you take first place in car meet races three days on the trot. The GTA Online podium vehicle of the week is the Zorrusso. Here’s Tez2’s rundown of what else is new this week:

35% Off Casino Penthouse (+Renovations)

40% Off Casino Clothing

40% Off

– Everon ($885,000 – $663,750)

– Paragon ($543,000)

– PR4 ($2,109,000)

– RC Tank ($1,365,000)

– Rampant Rocket ($555,000)

– S80RR ($1,545,000)

– Vagrant ($1,328,400 – $996,300)#GTAOnline — Tez2 (@TezFunz2) November 18, 2021

Be sure to check out our rundown of all of the new GTA cars in the Los Santos Tuners update if you’re looking for details on the new sets of wheels, and find out how to join the GTA LS Car Meet by heading to that link if you’re looking to take some for a try in the game.