Musician and record producer ‘T-Pain’ says he’s working on GTA 6 with Rockstar Games, explaining that the collaboration means he’s no longer streaming Grand Theft Auto Roleplay servers like NoPixel. This reveal comes after Rockstar officially partnered with the team behind FiveM, the system NoPixel runs on.

Faheem Rashad Najm, stage name T-Pain, is known in the gaming community for being an active streamer on Twitch with GTA RP games. Now, a stream of his from late last year is going viral, as in one clip he confirms that he’s no longer playing on RP servers because Rockstar asked him not to while he works with them on GTA 6. Yes, that’s right, T-Pain is working on the next Grand Theft Auto.

“I used to be,” T-Pain says when asked to get on the NoPixel GTA RP server in the sandbox game. “Then how about this s**t. I used to be on NoPixel, then I started working on GTA 6 and [Rockstar] told me I couldn’t do RP anymore.

“They had this whole speech like, ‘What if somebody took your album, and rerecorded it and more people were listening to that.’ I kind of get that, but I was having a good time. Then I started working on the game with them and then they teamed up with the people that make the RP s**t. I’m like, ‘Wait a minute, what?’”

T-Pain is referencing how FiveM, the third-party multiplayer server system that NoPixel runs on, officially became a part of Rockstar Games last year. The GTA maker says by partnering with Cfx.re, the team behind FiveM and the RDR equivalent RedM, it will “find new ways to support this incredible community and improve the services they provide to their developers and players.”

Currently, it’s unclear exactly how T-Pain is involved with Rockstar on GTA 6, although I’d guess he’s either contributing music or has a role as an NPC (potentially both).

