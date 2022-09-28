Grounded system requirements – gaming PC specs for ants

Grounded system requirements won’t squash your gaming PC, and you’ll be able to explore the Obsidian’s bug-filled backyard using an old Nvidia GTX graphics card. The same goes for the game’s RAM and CPU requirements, but you might be out of luck when it comes to Steam Deck support.

According to Grounded system requirements, you can play the Honey, I Shrunk the Kids inspired game using an Nvidia GeForce GTX 650 Ti – a mid-range GPU from ten years ago. Obsidian hasn’t provided recommended specs yet, but using the best graphics card you can will help you boost fps at higher resolutions.

Grounded’s forgiving GPU requirements are matched with equally light processor specs, as Obsidian lists an Intel Core i3-3225. This particular chip actually arrived not long before the GTX 650 Ti back in 2012, so you won’t have to splash out on the best gaming CPU.

Most new releases demand at least 8GB memory, but Grounded only requires 4GB. So, if you’re using the best cheap gaming PC or an ageing gaming laptop, you’ll be able to battle giant bugs with ease.

Thankfully, Obsidian’s crumb-sized crusade requires minimal storage space, as the Grounded Steam download only takes up 8GB. Naturally, freeing up more space will save you stressing out later, and using the best SSD for gaming will eliminate any potential drive bottlenecks.

Can you play Grounded on Steam Deck?

Sadly, Grounded is classed as unsupported on Steam Deck. While the early access version seems to work on the portable powerhouse, the full release seemingly crashes before the first loading screen. That’s not to say it won’t earn its Verified stripes in the future, as Valve is actively working with developers to get all its storefront games working on the Deck.

