Half-Life Alyx is one of the most memorable VR games I’ve ever played using Steam’s own Valve Index headset, and I would recommend it to both longtime fans of the iconic series and newcomers alike. Its story is strong, following Half-Life 2’s deuteragonist Alyx Vance, and its gameplay is even more thrilling than that of a normal FPS as you get to experience it first-hand thanks to VR. If you have yet to experience the extraterrestrial thrill Half-Life Alyx has to offer, then this is your perfect chance to test it out as it’s currently heavily discounted on Steam.

The Valve VR game follows Alyx as she tries to survive the impossible fight against a vicious alien race dubbed the Combine. Regardless of it technically taking place between the first Half-Life and Half-Life 2, I personally think that it makes a great standalone game even if you’ve not played the main two titles. I say this as someone who isn’t usually into FPS games, too, as the story and rich gameplay were enough to win me over.

Half-Life Alyx is on sale for $20.39 / £16.99 at 66% off, instead of selling for its normal price of $59.99 / £49.99. For such an immersive game, its current price point is definitely a small one to pay for the experience you receive in return. From its visceral combat to its mind-boggling puzzles, you experience everything Alyx does as though you are Alyx.

You can grab Half-Life Alyx on Steam right now here, but you’ll need to be quick if you want to make use of the hefty discount. The offer ends on Thursday, August 3, which means you have less than a week to snag this great deal. It’s also important to keep in mind that if you want to play, Half-Life Alyx requires the use of a VR headset.

For those of you who love modding games or browsing the Steam workshop, you’ll also be happy to learn that Half-Life Alyx has a set of Source 2 tools for building new levels. This tool is included with the base game, and anybody with it can build and contribute new environments for other players to play through.

