Half-Life fans create new spinoff game featuring OG Valve voice actor

Half-Life is making waves within the PC gaming community once again following its massive 25th-anniversary update. Valve’s iconic FPS is back in the limelight thanks to the developer’s newly added content, ranging from multiplayer maps to a major modern performance overhaul. With its recent birthday and subsequent update in mind, the largest Half-Life community online has come together to create a fan-made minigame in honor of the sci-fi shooter’s lengthy legacy.

There’s no doubt about Half-Life‘s influence over the FPS game genre and PC gaming in general. Valve’s 1998 game still stands today as a fun go-to for many players, both old fans and newcomers alike. Way back in 2010, Half-Life fan Alex created a website dedicated to fellow followers of Valve’s impressive games. The online community features all kinds of creations from players all over the globe, with everything from add-ons to artwork.

To celebrate Half-Life’s 25th anniversary, Alex says that he and the LambdaGeneration community have “decided to create a fun little web minigame.” The creator states that the spinoff project “covers Half-Life’s legacy from Half-Life to Alyx, including significant mods and community projects.” In total, the LambdaGeneration team contributed “over 300 hours” to the stunning little pixel-art game.

This project is the website’s first co-created game together, and Alex notes that the team had “no budget” to work with. The minigame is nothing to scoff at though, as it also features one of Half-Life’s own original Valve voice actors, Harry S. Robins. Robins voiced Black Mesa scientists and Dr. Isaac Kleiner, as well as other characters from Valve’s extensive game library.

The community aptly dubbed the new browser-based minigame the ‘LambdaGeneration Half-Life 25th Anniversary Adventure.’ If you’re interested in exploring the interactive game yourself, you can play the minigame for free here. It’s a wonderful way to celebrate the new Half-Life update as well as dedicated fans’ creations throughout the sci-fi shooter’s lengthy 25-year-long reign as one of the greatest PC games.

