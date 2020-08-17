Halo 5 players are recreating Halo Infinite’s gameplay reveal in Forge

Ever since Forge mode was introduced with Halo 3, players have been donning their creative hats and producing some truly amazing content. As the mode was built upon in Halo Reach and subsequent games, the innovation of player-generated maps has only increased. Now, players are taking things to the next level by creating their own demos for Halo Infinite.

Following recent news of the upcoming Halo game’s delay, fans of the series have been finding other, creative ways to get stuck into the action. A number of players have decided to pass the time by creating their own Halo Infinite demos in Halo 5’s Forge mode. These demos are all based on the gameplay reveal trailer for the upcoming game that was aired at the Xbox Games Showcase back in July.

As if this isn’t impressive enough, one of these creators built their version of the demo within just 48 hours of the trailer’s reveal. This map was made by a user named Blttserz and was built as a 4v4 Slayer map.

The demo’s available to play right now, and you can do so by heading over to the Forge search function in Halo 5 and searching for the gamertag Blttserz. The map name is Arrival. If you’d like to check it out, first, you can view a short trailer for the project here:

Blttserz isn’t the only one recreating the gameplay trailer. A number of other players are also building their own versions of the demo, the most recent of which is being worked on by user Ducain23 and looks to present a larger-scale map. It even includes the Warthog driving section from the gameplay reveal.

While Ducain23’s map isn’t yet available, there are a few other versions released, including one by user Unsorted Guy simply named Infinite Demo. As Halo Infinite isn’t expected to release for a while, we could even see more player-created demos in the coming months.

Halo Infinite is scheduled to launch across Xbox and PC, including Steam, in 2021.