Halo Infinite may be getting a battle royale mode

The first-ever Halo Infinite beta is currently wrapping up, and Halo players on PC and Xbox are enjoying the fun multiplayer offering in this weekend’s technical preview. However, a datamine of the beta by determined fans has uncovered a voice file that strongly suggests that a Halo Infinite battle royale mode may be coming.

The beta datamine has already revealed some major details fans weren’t previously aware of, including the existence of multiple single-player/co-op campaigns – which at least had been hinted at by the dev team – and a terrifyingly large amount of story spoilers, including plot moments, mission details, and at least one twist.

This new leak is probably the simplest, and yet the most far-reaching in its implications. Originally posted on ResetEra, it’s a simple voice file recording. The voice is that of Halo Infinite’s multiplayer announcer, where they say the game mode at a match start. It’s only two words, but these two words are enough to put the frighteners into any Halo fan – “battle royale”.

You can hear the short clip below, and it’s pretty unambiguous. However, it could be a simple game mode in the battle royale style rather than an expansive mode like Fortnite – which Master Chief has been in, by the way – or Battlefield 5’s Firestorm. It also could be an unused file that developer 343 Industries recorded just in case.

We certainly won’t know until 343 or Microsoft decides to reveal it, but given the popularity of the battle royale genre, it’s not a stretch to imagine a mode could be in the works for Halo Infinite’s free multiplayer. Either way, there’s a strong possibility we’ll find out in November.