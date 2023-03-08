The Halo Infinite campaign has been slashed in a Steam sale

Hesitant to try the Halo Infinite campaign? Well, a mammoth discount is currently running via a Steam sale for the 343 Industries FPS game, meaning you can get the shooter for a lot cheaper for a limited time. If you don’t have PC Game Pass and have been waiting for the opportune moment to try it out, this is it.

The Steam sale brings the Halo Infinite campaign down by 50% to $29.99 USD / £24.99 GBP. You’ll be able to snag the deal on Steam until March 15, so you’ve got a week as of publication to get Master Chief’s newest open-world game for a good price.

If you haven’t played it yet also be aware that the Halo Infinite multiplayer is free-to-play, and that the campaign is on both Xbox and PC Game Pass, so you can subscribe to the service unless you want to properly own the game instead.

You’ll also need to make sure you have the multiplayer for Halo Infinite actually downloaded on Steam (the free portion) to get the campaign working. The Halo Infinite campaign Steam sale also comes as Season 3 of the shooter launches, which was missing something many fans were hoping for.

If you want more Halo, we’ve got the Halo Infinite system requirements and a breakdown of the Halo Infinite bosses too, to help you in your new campaign quest.