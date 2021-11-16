Halo Infinite system requirements – You’ll need a gaming CPU as strong as Cortana

In celebration of Halo’s 20th anniversary, Microsoft has released a free-to-play open beta of Halo Infinite’s multiplayer mode that’s available on Xbox Game Pass and Steam. Thankfully, it doesn’t take a powerful gaming PC to get stuck into the game, which is understandable given that it’s also available on the now eight-year-old Xbox One console.

Despite the game being a cross-gen release, developer 343 Industries has made sure that Halo Infinite’s visuals aren’t held back by legacy hardware. However, this means that moving between quality presets requires a sizeable difference in hardware when it comes to your CPU and GPU, particularly when moving from Low to Medium.

Halo Infinite has a decidedly lighter footprint compared to many other FPS games released in recent months (we’re looking at you, Battlefield 2042 and Far Cry 6), and only requires a modest 50GB of space to install on your storage solution of choice – and just over 26GB if you just want to play the multiplayer beta.

Here are the Halo Infinite system requirements:

Low Medium High Ultra OS Windows 10

RS5 x64 Windows 10

19H2 x64 Windows 10

19H2 x64 Windows 10

19H2 x64 CPU Intel i5-4440

AMD Ryzen 5 1600 Intel i5-9500

AMD Ryzen 5 2600 Intel i7-9700K

AMD Ryzen 7 3700X Intel i9-11900K

AMD Ryzen 9 5900X RAM 8GB 8GB 16GB 16GB GPU Nvidia Geforce GTX 1050 Ti

AMD Radeon RX 570 Nvidia Geforce GTX 1660 (6GB)

AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT (8GB) Nvidia Geforce RTX 2070

AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT Nvidia Geforce RTX 3080

AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT VRAM 4GB 6GB 8GB 10GB Storage 50GB 50GB 50GB 50GB

As Halo Infinite is currently in an open beta stage of development, it’s unclear whether the system requirements will change prior to the official Halo Infinite release date, when the game’s campaign drops.

Regardless, the game is already proving to be a smash hit and is now Xbox Game Studios’ biggest launch on Steam, boasting a peak player count of over 270,000 on Valve’s platform at the time of writing. It remains to be seen just how many of those players are willing to spend $20 USD on skins in the game’s store, however.

Take the Halo Infinite system requirements test over at PCGameBenchmark and answer the question… Can I run Halo Infinite?