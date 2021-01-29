All of the Halo Infinite sandbox team’s “launch content is in-game and being played daily”

While we don’t know the exact Halo Infinite release date just yet, we are getting a better idea of where the upcoming PC game’s at in its journey towards launch. For example, the Halo Infinite sandbox team has revealed that – while there’s some more polishing and tweaking to do yet – “all of [its] launch content is in-game and being played daily”.

That’s according to the latest Halo Waypoint post, in which the upcoming FPS game’s lead sandbox designer Quinn DelHoyo announces the team’s “super busy” at the moment. “We have everyone fixing bugs on our launch content and some exciting efforts kicking off for future updates – like new vehicles, equipment, etc,” the dev says. “But, we’re pretty much playtesting a ton and looking for ways to polish and improve everything. All of our launch content is in-game and being played daily but it takes a strong effort to get something from 90% to a full 100% ship quality.”

DelHoyo explains that Halo’s sandbox crew – which handles all of the vehicles, weapons, and objects you’ll be interacting with in the game – is making a big push to eradicate bugs from the game. It’s also fine tuning things to put the game in a good spot not just for launch, but its public flighting – what the Halo gang calls beta testing – later this year.

The dev also explains that the team is “taking time to evaluate the visuals of certain sandbox items with the goal of ensuring everything is landing the way the art directors envisioned”. So, that means what you see next could differ quite a bit from when it was shown before.

The latest Waypoint post is one hefty read, and covers a bunch of different aspects tying into Infinite’s ongoing development of sandbox elements. It’s worth a delve into if you’re keen to get a deeper sense of how player interactions and objects will all tie together (and into the bigger picture of gameplay) – you can find the post here.