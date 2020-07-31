Halo Infinite multiplayer is free-to-play, according to leak

Halo Infinite‘s multiplayer portion will be free-to-play, according to a new leak.

In a listing for Xbox Series X, British and Irish retailer Smyths said: “The legendary Halo series returns with the most expansive Master Chief campaign yet and a groundbreaking free-to-play multiplayer experience.” The listing has now been amended, with the relevant section removed, though not before we got a screenshot of it, which you can see below.

Developer 343 Industries is yet to talk about the FPS game’s multiplayer modes in any real detail. The recent Xbox Games Showcase focused entirely on the game’s story mode, which was met with a lukewarm reception by fans, and declined to reveal anything regarding the game’s highly anticipated online mode. We’ve contacted Microsoft’s representatives for comment on the latest rumour and will update if we hear back.

Separate rumours were circling last week that Halo Infinite would launch without multiplayer. The developer soon responded, however, by saying that those rumours were “not true”.

In a recent blog post, 343 also mentioned that “we’re not quite where we expected to be in terms of broader public flighting”, so a potential Halo Infinite beta is on shaky ground. “The team is still working and assessing options for broader hands-on opportunities before launch and we’ll share an update when we can”.

Halo Infinite is due to launch on PC – including Steam – and Xbox Series X during “holiday 2020”.