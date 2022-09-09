Halo Infinite roadmap is its final “nail in the coffin” says Cr1tikal

The recent Halo Infinite roadmap and series developer 343 Industries have been criticised by streamer and YouTuber Charlie ‘Cr1tikal’ White for the roadmap’s reveal and lack of support for the FPS game.

White’s comments on the current state of Halo Infinite come off the back of a recent developer update video and article, where 343 Industries had the Halo Infinite local co-op cancelled and delayed the launch of Season 3.



As of now Halo Infinite has seen its content staggered with season 3 running between November 8 and March 7, which will include the Forge beta, online campaign co-op, and two new maps.



“This was really the nail in the coffin, they absolutely need that roadmap to bang,” says White. “They needed to show that they have actually been doing things for the game for the last eight months and they didn’t.”



“The only thing that even has the remote possibility of bringing Halo any sort of relevancy again is their Forge mode, because their Forge mode is outrageous. That is the only hope the game has.”

The upcoming Halo Infinite Forge mode has actually leaked ahead of its full reveal, and White is referring to how so many incredible creations have been shown off in the community, like a Forge Mario Kart map.



White also makes it clear in his video that he’s not talking about indie developers when referring to who the worst game developer in his opinion is, but just triple-A studios. He also says he’s examining this through the lens of the game itself, not the culture of the studio. White is also already familiar with Halo, as earlier this year he put up a $20,000 USD reward for anyone who could complete the Halo: The Master Chief Collection LASO bounty, which was dubbed an almost impossible challenge.

