Halo subreddit has been locked due to “out of control” Infinite backlash

The official Halo Infinite release date is just days away but the reaction to the early release of the multiplayer side – and the backlash to certain decisions, such as the lack of Slayer playlists, has reportedly “spiraled out of control” to the point where the whole Halo Reddit page has been locked.

Halo Infinite’s multiplayer side released for free in November for the series’ 20th anniversary, which many fans were happy with. However, a few decisions have been met with criticism – such as the aforementioned Slayer playlists being missing, frustration over XP earning and progression in the game’s Battle Pass, and the inability for many to earn some of the rewards in the Fracture: Tenrai event.

According to mods on the r/Halo subreddit, this criticism and backlash has “spiraled out of control”, and the “amount of toxicity on the sub from both sides” has forced them to lock the page for any new posts. The subreddit will reopen on Monday, when they’re hopeful fans will “settle down a bit”.

The mods say that their primary goal is “limiting insults and toxicity”, advising users to report anyone breaking the rules and to let them “try to do the job we volunteered for” rather than throw insults back. Most worryingly, the mods even report that “some users on the sub have even been responsible for doxxing and death threats” which they’ve had to deal with. “At the end of the day, this is a video game and this level of vitriol is unwarranted.”

The subreddit will return on Monday, two days before the release of the Halo Infinite single-player campaign – and hopefully fans will have calmed down a little by then. Criticism can be used as a force for good, after all.