Halo PC: everything we know

Is there a new Halo on PC? It had been a very quiet few years for fans of the Halo series on PC, with only a couple of major announcements and releases in the past decade to tide them over – Halo Wars 2 and the reveal of Halo Infinite and Halo Master Chief Collection for PC. Now that these Halo games have started coming out, however, things are looking up.

We’re not getting the entire MCC at once, though, as they’re slowly trickling out. Halo: Reach was first, Combat evolved came after, and now Halo 2 is available of Steam. If you’re curious whether they’ve stood the test of time, we’ve chalked up a Halo Reach review and Halo Combat Evolved review to help you out. It’s not all remakes, though, as we’re getting some new Halo games, too. There’s no Halo Infinite release date yet, but it is coming to PC at least.

What about the state of Halo on PC right now, though? Can you play the first Halo on computer? And how many Halo games are on PC? To help you suss out the scene we’ve assembled a handy FAQ for Halo PC fans looking to get their fix of Master Chief sooner rather than later.

CAN YOU PLAY HALO ON PC?

The next Halo game is coming to PC, but if you’re looking for something you can play right now then your only options are the previously mentioned Halo MCC games or the Halo Wars games. You can buy the first Halo Wars on Steam or the Microsoft Store, while Halo Wars 2 can only be bought from the latter.

However, there are some other options depending on how eager you are. The easiest is to get the Halo 5: Forge Bundle, which is free from the Microsoft Store. This gives you access to the Forge map editor for Halo 5 – intended for Xbox owners – Which has a custom match feature, allowing you to play Halo 5 multiplayer maps on PC with your friends.

What is the Halo MCC release date?

Now that the Halo: The Master Chief Collection release date has been and gone, the roll out of old Halo games has begun. Each of the six Halo games will launch as a standalone that you can grab for roughly $10 each, and the full collection will be available after the release of Halo 4.

What order will the Halo MCC games arrive in?

Here’s the release order for all games in the PC Halo: The Master Chief Collection: Halo: Reach, Halo 1 (Combat Evolved), Halo 2, Halo 3, Halo 3: ODST, and Halo 4.

Is Halo free on PC?

You can get the Halo app and Halo 5: Forge Bundle for free on PC. It’s also very unlikely that Microsoft will release Halo 6 for free when it does arrive on PC, though.

Will the next Halo be on PC?

So, will Halo Infinite be on PC? Yes, the next Halo game will be coming to PC! Halo Infinite was confirmed for Microsoft Windows during its reveal trailer. We got a slightly better look at Halo Infinite at E3 2019, but still nothing substantial or resembling gameplay. We also know that Halo Infinite will launch alongside next-gen consoles and will be a Project Scarlett launch title, so expect to see it soon.

How many Halo games are on PC?

It depends how you want to count it, but in terms of main entries to the Halo series, there are three Halo games available to download on PC right now, thanks to the Halo MCC. However, if you include spin-offs and older versions that can still be played – PC wizardry allowing – then there are eight Halo games on PC. This list includes a VR game, the Halo Wars game, the Forge, and a couple of games designed for touch controls.

So there you have it. Everything you need to know about Halo PC, both now and for the future, with Halo 2 now available for PC players.