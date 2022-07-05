This Halo 4 overhaul mod brings back Halo 3 Master Chief

A new Halo 4 mod is aiming to overhaul the popular FPS game within the Halo: Master Chief Collection. The initial release tackles the epic Composer mission with gameplay changes and model changes – particularly to Johnny Master Chief himself, who is more in line with Halo 3. More impressively, this was all done without mod tools, as they’re still not officially available.

Halo 2 and Halo 3 mod tools were added to the Master Chief Collection back in October 2021, with ODST modding added in April. However, at the moment there is no sign of Halo 4 mod support, although 343 Industries says it aims to release them in 2022.

They’re not here yet, however, so overhaul mods like Halo 4 Reclaimer by creator Unseen Halo were impressively created without proper tools. The current version available is only a beta showcase based around Composer, with the final version coming after mod tools are available.

Reclaimer offers “a complete overhaul” of Halo 4’s Composer mission, with “many gameplay changes.” More noticeable are the models, however. Master Chief, for example, has been completely redone in his slightly sleeker Halo 3 armour – which makes a lot of canonical sense, given he doesn’t change armour between 3 and Halo 4.

You can check out the new models and changes in the trailer below.

Hopefully we get more mods and less microtransactions in the future.

