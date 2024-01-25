Harold Halibut release date window, demo, trailers, and latest news

When is the Harold Halibut release date? Starting with a humble Kickstarter campaign, this handmade game is being made by digitizing models to create a stop-motion. As such, it has a truly unique, whimsical look and feel, with high-quality models that rival the likes of Aardman’s Wallace and Gromit.

Recently, we got word of a more narrowed-down Harold Halibut release date, which is a huge deal considering just how long the game’s been in development. That’s not all, though, as this story game is now publicly available to play for the first time via its Steam demo. So, here’s everything that’s been revealed about this undersea adventure.

Harold Halibut release date window

The Harold Halibut release date is sometime in early 2024, and the game is coming to PC via Steam, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The news of the launch window comes from a trailer on the developer’s YouTube channel.

First announced via its Kickstarter campaign in 2017, Harold Halibut was projected to be released in 2019 but saw multiple delays over the years. According to the campaign video, development began in 2012, so it’s been over a decade since the project first began.

In addition to its release date window, a separate post on X, formerly Twitter, confirmed that you can play Harold Halibut on Game Pass from launch.

Harold Halibut demo

On January 25, 2024, a demo was uploaded onto the Harold Halibut Steam page, which showcases a good portion of the stop-motion adventure game. It clocks in at a whopping 54.1 GB, so make sure you have enough hard drive space before downloading.

Harold Halibut trailers

The first look we got of Harold Halibut showed off its stop-motion animation, with our titular character occupying the role of a janitor aboard a spaceship named Fedora, currently deep under the sea of an alien planet. Harold is under the illusion that he’s cleaning up a crime scene before we hear him being interrupted by a voice accusing him of daydreaming on the job.

The Kickstarter campaign reveals that it’s a story-based adventure game where you and your boss explore the opportunity to relaunch the submerged spaceship. We also see Harold wandering around the ship, talking to the residents, including a representative of the water corp and a man in a fabulously colorful dressing gown.

The Release Window trailer gives us the biggest look at Fedora, where Harold accompanies a local fish person to the deep world beyond the ship. We also see footage of Harold playing an arcade cabinet, solving puzzles, and exploring a wide range of locations.

That’s everything we currently know about the Harold Halibut release date, but seriously, you should probably go and experience the demo yourself. After you’re done with that, though, you may be waiting a little while for the full game, so we recommend passing the time by having a look at the best upcoming PC games of 2024 or perhaps some of the best indie games already out will tide you over until you can dive into this little adventure.