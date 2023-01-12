Haunted Chocolatier release date speculation, trailers, and news

Want to learn more about the Haunted Chocolatier release date and gameplay? The upcoming 2D role-playing adventure is being developed by Eric Barone, also known as ConcernedApe, who previously created Stardew Valley. That means that we should expect some lovely pixel art, a picturesque town, and an awesome soundtrack. But with less farming and more chocolate, of course.

If Haunted Chocolatier reaches the heights of Stardew Valley, we’ll have one of the best indie games of all time on our hands, and possibly one of the best PC games overall. From the first gameplay trailer and boss teaser to the latest news, here’s everything we know about the Haunted Chocolatier release date so far.

Haunted Chocolatier release date speculation

After “dedicating ten years of my life to Stardew Valley (and counting)”, Barone announced that he had begun working on his next game, Haunted Chocolatier, in October 2021. Since it’s a solo project, and quite an ambitious one, there’s no Haunted Chocolatier release date in sight for now.

In an interview with Screen Rant, Barone confirmed that Haunted Chocolatier is still a way off. For reference, Stardew Valley took four and a half years to complete. As the work on Haunted Chocolatier started about two years ago, it’s safe to say that we shouldn’t expect the spooky chocolate game in 2023.

Haunted Chocolatier trailer

Eric Barone released the first (and for now only) Haunted Chocolatier gameplay trailer in October 2021. It introduces us to a gorgeous pixel world that consists of vast forests, mountains, a large town, and… Is that a haunted-castle-turned-chocolate-shop?

It looks like our little 2D chocolatier indeed gets to live in a massive castle, where they’ll be brewing their chocolatey goodness in witch-like cauldrons. To find the proper ingredients, the chocolatier will have to venture out into the wilds, to gather berries and slaying slimes. So far, we’ve spotted nectar, milk, and huckleberries.

A quick glimpse of the build menu suggests that the chocolate shop can be fully customised, using different flooring, furniture, and decorations. You’ll be able to put your chocolatey creations on display, too. This is also where the ‘haunted’ part comes in, as all of the shop’s employees seem to be ghosts. Doesn’t put off the townspeople though, by the looks of it.

Haunted Chocolatier gameplay

On his game announcement blog post, Eric Barone says that he’s not sure why he came up with a chocolate theme specifically, adding that “a lot of people like chocolate”. In contrast with Stardew Valley, which has a more humble, back-to-nature focus, Haunted Chocolatier throws magic and spookiness into the mix. Despite the darker theme, Barone says that the game should still offer an uplifting experience.

In short, Haunted Chocolatier’s gameplay involves gathering ingredients, making chocolate, and running a chocolate shop. There’ll be a lot more to it than that, but most of the details remain a mystery for now. We do know that Haunted Chocolatier features plenty of shops and even more NPCs, such as blacksmith Burk and astrologer/science-guy Dr. Tungsten.

Haunted Chocolatier news

Dropping a short combat clip in late October 2021, Barone disclosed that Haunted Chocolatier has a greater focus on combat compared to Stardew Valley. The combat system is created “from scratch’, and should offer room for different play styles. That includes a defensive approach, thereby using a shield to block and stun opponents. In addition to the shield, there will be a variety of off-hand items.

In early 2022, Barone confirmed that Haunted Chocolatier players can build relationships with in-game characters, similar to Stardew Valley. However, he also revealed that he’ll “approach some things differently this time around”. What that means exactly, who knows.

A Haunted Chocolatier screenshot from August 2022 shows a monstrously large bee inside a giant honeycomb. We can draw two careful conclusions from this: Haunted Chocolatier will throw us some pretty intimidating enemies, and we’ll be mixing our cocoa with honey. Even better; this beehive-dungeon boss comes with its own soundtrack, and it’s an absolute banger.

Will there be Haunted Chocolatier multiplayer?

This is an important question for many Stardew-fans who enjoyed farming together with a pal. However, according to the “frequently asked questions” section on the game’s website, Haunted Chocolatier will feature solo play only. Even though Barone doesn’t have plans to change this in the future, do keep in mind that Stardew was initially a solo-only game as well. You never know.

Now you know all the details about the Haunted Chocolatier release date, take a look at all the latest information surrounding the Hollow Knight Silksong release date, another hotly anticipated indie game.