Hearthstone card reveal – meet Coilskar Commander

The Voyage to the Sunken City is nearly upon us, so we’ve got another Hearthstone card reveal for you. The first expansion of the year takes us to the lost city of Zin-Azshari, which used to belong to Night Elves before it sank to the bottom of the sea. To survive their new conditions, the Night Elves had develop snake-like attributes. This process transformed them into powerful, magical creatures called the Naga who aren’t afraid to attack anyone that dares invade their land.

To match the underwater theme of the expansion, two new sunken-related keywords are being added to the card game: Dredge and Colossal. Dredge allows you to look at the bottom three cards of your deck, giving you the chance to add one to your hand. Meanwhile, Colossal gives legendary minions the ability to occupy multiple spaces on the board once they’re summoned.

The Naga has been part of previous Hearthstone expansions in the past, but Voyage to the Sunken City finally gives the race its own tribe tag. Our third and final Hearthstone card reveal displays the power of Naga minions as they harness spell energy to unleash a mighty effect.

Introducing Coilskar Commander, a six-mana Naga minion exclusive to Demon Hunters with the following card text: “Taunt. Battlecry: If you’ve cast three spells while holding this, summon two copies of this.” This new effect in Hearthstone only applies to Naga minions, forcing the player to cast three spells while the minion is in their hand before gaining access to a powerful effect.

In the case of Coilskar Commander, it’s well worth holding onto this minion until you fulfil its conditions first. Demon Hunters will have no problem casting three spells at any point in the game as most of their spells are surprisingly cheap. The payoff for completing this minor task sees your Coilskar Commander go from one minion to three, representing a whopping six attack and 18 health on the board. Don’t forget, Coilskar Commander also comes with Taunt, so your opponent will have to work hard to clear those minions.

If you want to see an example of the Colossal keyword, check out the Blackwater Behemoth. Likewise, we also revealed a Paladin spell that works similarly to Dredge called Radar Detector. The Voyage to the Sunken City Hearthstone expansion is set to launch on April 12.