Heroes Awakening codes June 2023

What are the new Heroes Awakening codes? Heroes Awakening takes its influence from My Hero Academia, making it the go-to game on the Roblox platform for fans of the series. However, you might be searching for more rewards and freebies in the game. Lucky for you, our Heroes Awakening codes will gift you extra spins, cash, and more rewards. We’ll also be regularly updating this page, so you’ll never miss an opportunity to grab a freebie or two.

New Heroes Awakening codes

Here are the latest Heroes Awakening codes:

1MVISITS – 7,000 cash and 10 spins (NEW)

– 7,000 cash and 10 spins (NEW) FREESTATRESET – stat reset (NEW)

– stat reset (NEW) 3KLIKES – 10 spins

– 10 spins GROUP – 500 cash and 2 spins (join the group first)

Expired codes

Here are the expired codes:

NEWRAIDS

SubToBlueseff

1KLIKES

HARELEASE

SubToShiverAway

SubToXenoTy

SRRY4SHUTDOWNS

How do I redeem Heroes Awakening codes?

Here is how to redeem Heroes Awakening codes:

Open Heroes Awakening

Talk to the NPC to open the Character Customization screen

Copy the codes from our list above and paste into the box

Enjoy your rewards!

How do I get more Heroes Awakening codes?

You can find the latest Heroes Awakening codes by simply bookmarking our page! We’ll be regularly updating it with the most recent active codes. However, if you’re looking to subscribe to the game’s developer just in case, you can follow them on Twitter for free Heroes Awakening codes.

