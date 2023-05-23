Ro Ghoul codes May 2023

Looking for the latest Roblox Ro Ghoul codes? Despite still being in beta, Ro Ghoul, inspired by Tokyo Ghoul, is one of the most popular Roblox game right now. The developer, Sushi Walrus, celebrates this regularly with some great in-game redemption codes, and we’ve tested all the latest ones out.

In Ro Ghoul, you take on the role of either an investigator or a ghoul as you try and defeat the other group and stay alive. The great thing about Ro Ghoul is that you can change your role each time you load into a new server, so you can try both out. If you’re after some bonus in game currency, we’ve got all the latest Ro Ghoul codes you need, but if you’re here, then you’re a Roblox fan, so you should also take a look at the latest Roblox music codes, and all the most up-to-date Roblox promo codes.

New Ro Ghoul codes

Try these active Ro Ghoul codes for cash, RC cells, and avatar items:

!Code ANNIVERSARY-5 – 5,000,000 Yen & 5,000,000 RC (NEW)

– 5,000,000 Yen & 5,000,000 RC !Code 1M FAVS – 1,000,000 Yen & 1,000,000 RC

– 1,000,000 Yen & 1,000,000 RC !Code 500MV – 500,000 Yen & 500,000 RC Cells

– 500,000 Yen & 500,000 RC Cells !Code HNY2020 – 500,000 Yen & 500,000 RC

– 500,000 Yen & 500,000 RC !Code Sub22KMz – 50,000 Yen

– 50,000 Yen !Code Sub2Axiore – 50,000 Yen

– 50,000 Yen !Code Sub2EDITTY – 50,000 Yen

– 50,000 Yen !Code Sub2GoldenOwl – 50,000 Yen

– 50,000 Yen !Code Sub2ibemaine – 50,000 Yen

– 50,000 Yen !Code Sub2OrdinaryPotato – 50,000 Yen

– 50,000 Yen !Code Sub2Praveen – 50,000 Yen

– 50,000 Yen !Code Sub2Roball – 50,000 Yen

– 50,000 Yen !Code Sub2Sagee4 – 50,000 Yen

– 50,000 Yen !Code Sub2xAomSakarin – 50,000 Yen

– 50,000 Yen !Code Sub2КоПанда – 50,000 Yen

– 50,000 Yen !Code Sub2NanoProdigy – 50,000 Yen

– 50,000 Yen !Code Sub2Telanthric – 50,000 Yen

– 50,000 Yen !Code Sub2RedDeMon – 50,000 Yen

– 50,000 Yen !Code Sub2NaiMark – 50,000 Yen

– 50,000 Yen !Code Sub2MIANNN – 50,000 Yen

– 50,000 Yen !Code Sub2MaTunMCS – 50,000 Yen

– 50,000 Yen !Code Sub2KeizoHaHa – 50,000 Yen

– 50,000 Yen !Code Sub2ItsBear – 50,000 Yen

– 50,000 Yen !Code Sub2Tokiitou – 50,000 Yen

– 50,000 Yen !Code FollowGODisPP – 50,000 Yen

– 50,000 Yen !RoballMask – Mask item

– Mask item !Roziku – Green Hair

– Green Hair !TrafMask – Mask item

Expired Ro Ghoul codes

!Code ANNIVERSARY-2 – 2,020,000 Yen & 2,020,000 RC

– 2,020,000 Yen & 2,020,000 RC !Code ANNIVERSARY-4 – 4,000,000 Yen & 4,000,000 RC

– 4,000,000 Yen & 4,000,000 RC !ibeMask – Mask item

How to redeem Ro Ghoul codes

To redeem codes in Ro Ghoul, there is no ‘Enter code’ box as there is in some other Roblox games, and you must instead enter the codes in the chat box.

Click the chat icon in the top left-hand corner of the screen, and type the text, including the exclamation mark, exactly as it is above (you can copy and paste if you’d prefer). Do note that this does appear for everyone else on the server, so we’d recommend not spamming every code at once if you can help it.

You’ll know your code has been successful when the message appears above your head, telling you what you have received, just like in the image above. For cosmetic items like hair and masks, these will just immediately appear on your character.

So that's all the current Ro Ghoul codes to redeem in-game. If you want more, then be sure to bookmark this page and keep coming back.