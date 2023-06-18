Hideo Kojima wants his next game, and himself, to go to space

Death Stranding 2 director and Metal Gear Solid creator Hideo Kojima wants to go to space at some point after his upcoming game. The acclaimed game designer says he wants to go beyond Earth to make a game that can only be played in outer space, but he’s just got to get through the Death Stranding 2 release date first, at the very least.

Kojima’s space comment comes at a Q and A after the screening of his documentary, Hideo Kojima: Connecting Worlds, where Summer Game Fest host Geoff Keighley asks the Metal Gear Solid and Death Stranding 2 developer an array of questions about the past, present, and future of his career in game development.

Keighley ends up asking Kojima what he’d like to do both in life and with future games, and he has one simple answer: go to space.

“I want to go to outer space, right,” Kojima says at 21:3 as the audience laughs. “I want to go to outer space and create a game that you can play in space because right now you probably can’t play all games in outer space, but I’d play that. So someone, please, send me up to space.”

Sometimes I can’t tell if Kojima is being serious or not, but I say this without a hint of irony, I’d be there on day one for a Kojima space game. Like William Shatner, Kojima would more than likely come back a changed man, and I’d love to see what he makes after a trip to the beyond.

Do I think we’ll ever be properly playing games in outer space? Probably not, but that doesn’t mean sending Kojima up there in a rocket and seeing what he cooks up when he gets back doesn’t excite me greatly.

Considering Kojima also met with Nicholas Cage at his Tokyo studio recently, my mind can only contain so much before ‘Kojima space game starring Nic Cage’ becomes the overwhelming thought.

