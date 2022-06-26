Hideo Kojima wanted a game “similar” to The Boys with Mads Mikkelsen

Metal Gear Solid and Death Stranding creator Hideo Kojima is one of the most renowned developers in the industry, so when he says he considered making a superhero game with Mads Mikkelsen in the lead, people take notice. So why didn’t it happen? It was too similar to Amazon superhero series The Boys, according to Kojima.

Hideo Kojima currently has a lot on his plate. At the Xbox showcase, it was confirmed that the developer is working on a “never-before-seen concept” for Microsoft, and Death Stranding 2 is an open secret thanks to Norman Reedus.

Apparently, Kojima nearly considered a more comic book-style project for his next game, “a buddy thing with a special detective squad facing off against legendary heroes behind the scenes.” He “was thinking of Mads (Mikkelsen) as the lead” – who was previously in Death Stranding, of course. The developer describes it as a “radical hard-boiled action” game, with dark humour parodying the way “superheroes continue to be mass-produced in the entertainment industry.”

Kojima says he “put it on hold because the concept was similar” to Amazon’s dark superhero show The Boys, which he had just started watching at the time – despite it having “different settings and tricks.” Given that The Boys launched in 2019, just before the console release of Death Stranding, Kojima may have been considering it as his next project after that game.

and put it on hold because the concept was similar (different settings and tricks). A buddy (male/female) thing with a special detective squad facing off against legendary heroes behind the scenes. I was thinking of Mads as the lead. — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) June 26, 2022

Fortunately, Kojima says that his plans for the game “stayed in my mind only” so there wasn’t any cost to put them aside. Whatever his next game is, it’ll likely be very different.

