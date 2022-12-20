High on Life beats Minecraft to become most popular on Game Pass

High on Life, the new, spacefaring FPS game from Rick and Morty creator Justin Roiland, has moved above Minecraft, FIFA 22, Disney Dreamlight Valley, and Halo Infinite to become the most popular release available on Game Pass, an impressive feat for a brand-new shooter, despite the issues noted in our own High on Life review.

Playing as an aimless teenager, suddenly transported to a variety of different worlds after Earth is taken over by the intergalactic G3 Cartel, High on Life is co-designed by Justin Roiland and developed by his own studio, Squanch Games.

Equipped with an arsenal of talking, foul-mouthed guns, voiced by Roiland himself, alongside other prominent comic actors such as Curb Your Enthusiasm’s J.B. Smoove and Tim Robinson, creator of sketch show I Think You Should Leave Now, it’s a colourful, comedic FPS that pokes fun at everything from the Fallout series to game design cliches.

And clearly, it’s proving successful. Check out the PC Game Pass app, and head to the ‘Most Popular’ section, which ranks games based on how many downloads they have received. High on Life currently sits at the very top, surpassing some stiff Game Pass competitors including Halo Infinite, Disney Dreamlight Valley, Forza Horizon 5, FIFA 22, and even the monolithic building game Minecraft.

We don’t want to speculate too much, but if that success continues, it’s very possible that we will one day see a High on Life 2. Or maybe Buck Thunder and his divorce attorney Phil will get their own full spin-off – now that we would definitely play.

Get the full High on Life system requirements to ensure the frames and the jokes keep coming at an even rate. You might also want to know how to get the High on Life secret ending. Alternatively, check out the best free Steam games, if you’ve already worked your way through most of Game Pass.