High on Life system requirements – an Nvidia RTX Rick and Morty romp

High on Life system requirements aren’t Rick and Morty levels of ridiculous, but its developer, Squanch Games, recommends playing the game with an RTX graphics card. That means you’ll need a rig with a fresh Nvidia GeForce GPU to help the comedic shooter shine, as playing at higher resolutions will likely be no laughing matter.

According to High on Life system requirements, you’ll need something on par with the Nvidia GTX 1060 to run the Rick and Morty creator’s absurd adventure. If you’d rather boost fps and maintain out-of-this-world visuals, you’ll want to step things up to at least an RTX 2060 – a graphics card that supports ray tracing and DLSS AI upscaling.

High on Life makes pretty substantial GPU demands, but isn’t as greedy in terms of gaming RAM. You’ll only need 8GB to embark on the anthropomorphic gun romp, which means players with an ageing gaming PC could still get in on the action.

Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit CPU Intel Core i5-4430K Intel Core i5-6402 CPU

AMD Ryzen 5 2600 RAM 8GB 8GB GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060

AMD Radeon R9 290X Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060

AMD RX 5600 XT VRAM 8GB 8GB Storage 45GB 45GB

It’s not yet clear whether High on Life Steam Deck compatibility is on the cards, as Valve hasn’t marked it as Verified or Playable. However, Squanch Games says the game will land with full controller support, meaning it’s already a step closer to earning its handheld gaming PC stripes.

Take the High on Life system requirements test over on PCGameBenchmark to answer the question… Can I run High on Life?